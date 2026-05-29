Magnolia Mornings: May 29, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Corps to begin Phase II repairs at Arkabutla Dam

(Photo from US Army Corps of Engineers from September 2024)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District said this week that they are beginning Phase II of interim risk reduction measures at Arkabutla Dam. The work is being done to further stabilize the dam and reduce risks for downstream communities.

The Corps said work is scheduled to begin next week and includes grouting the conduit (tunnel through the dam) foundation to fill voids and prevent further loss of material through the dam. To safely access the area, crews have closed the dam’s gates, which will temporarily stop releases.

If the lake reaches critical levels during the gate closure, work will be paused, and releases will be made up to 4,500 cfs to lower the lake before work can resume.

USACE Vicksburg District declared a potential breach emergency status at Arkabutla Lake in May of 2023, when a depression was discovered near the toe of the dam. USACE has been maintaining the lake at approximately 204 feet to reduce pressure on the dam and to complete repairs.

2. Governor announces Mississippi forestry grants

(Photo from Governor Tate Reeves on Facebook)

Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the Mississippi Development Authority has approved $5 million in Mississippi Forestry Facility Grant Program awards to support infrastructure, transportation improvements and site readiness for three forestry industry projects across the state.

The Mississippi Forestry Facility Grant Program supports infrastructure and transportation needs tied to forestry industry expansion projects. Eligible uses include public infrastructure such as roads, rail access, utilities and other improvements that support economic development.

The approved grants include up to $2,950,598 in Choctaw County, up to $1,349,402 in Gloster, and up to $700,000 for Bell Timber.

3. JSU breaks ground on new $21.7 million dining facility

Rendering of JSU new dining facility (From JSU)

Jackson State University broke ground on a new state-of-the-art dining facility on Tuesday supported by legislative and auxiliary funds that will cost approximately $21.7 million dollars.

The Tiger Dining Hall is slated for completion in summer 2027 and will accommodate up to 550 guests, offering a customizable dining space for students to study, engage with peers in between classes, and eat fresh, healthy food options.

The Tiger Dining Hall will transform areas such as JSU’s former Department of Public Safety building and surrounding parking lots into a beautiful 26,000 square foot facility that connects to the JSU Student Center.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. U.S., Iran reach tentative agreement to end conflict; it awaits Trump’s approval

(Photo from the White House on X)

The Washington Post reports that the United States and Iran “have reached a tentative agreement to end their months-long war in the Middle East, senior officials on both sides said Thursday, but it comes with the major caveat that President Donald Trump and his counterparts in Tehran are reviewing it.”

“Senior U.S. officials acknowledged the framework deal following a night in which U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged drone and missile fire in the region, highlighting the shaky nature of the ceasefire that was declared in April,” WP reported. “Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters at the White House that the tentative agreement is ‘multifaceted’ and awaiting Trump’s potential approval.”

“He has several red lines,” Bessent said of the president’s review, later adding: “He’s not going to take a bad deal.”

2. Former CIA official alleged stole 300 gold bars worth over $40 million

(Photo from Shutterstock)

According to The Hill, “A former CIA official allegedly stole hundreds of gold bars from the federal government, amounting to over $40 million.”

“David Rush, who had top secret-level clearance during his tenure at the CIA, was charged with criminal theft of public money and arrested last week after federal officials looked through his home earlier this month and confiscated 300 gold bars, according to court filings in Virginia,” The Hill reported. “When reached by the AP on Wednesday, a lawyer for Rush declined to comment.”

The Hill noted, “The FBI affidavit added there is reason to believe the ex-official “knowingly embezzled, stole, purloined, or knowingly converted a thing of value of the United States” for his personal use.”

Sports

1. Big 3 open NCAA Region play Friday

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

No. 7 Southern Miss, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 18 Ole Miss will all open NCAA Regional play on Friday, with the Golden Eagles and Bulldogs hosting and the Rebels traveling to Lincoln Nebraska.

Hattiesburg Regional: No. 1 seed Southern Miss and No. 4 seed Little Rock will play at Noon, with No. 3 seed Jacksonville State and No. 2 seed Virginia slated for a 6 p.m.

Starkville Regional: No. 1 seed Mississippi State will take on No. 4 seed Lipscomb at 1 p.m., followed by No. 3 seed Louisville and No. 2 seed Cincinnati at 6 p.m.

Lincoln Regional: No. 2 seed Ole Miss plays No. 3 seed Arizona State at 8 p.m., with No. 1 seed Nebraska and No. 4 seed South Dakota State playing at 3 p.m.

2. MSU softball loses WCWS game one, play in elimination game Friday

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

No. 20 Mississippi State lost its opening game at its first ever appearance at the Women’s College World Series 8-0 to No. 4 Texas Tech.

The Bulldogs will now play in Friday night’s elimination game at 6 p.m. in Oklahoma City. State is scheduled to face the loser between No. 6 Texas and No. 8 Tennessee on ESPN.

3. PRCC heads back to NJCAA baseball National Championship

(Photo from PRCC Athletics)

For a second consecutive season, No. 2 Pearl River baseball is headed to the NJCAA Division II National Championship game.

The Wildcats punched their ticket back to the title game in dominant fashion Thursday afternoon at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, overwhelming No. 7 Iowa Central 14-4 in five innings behind 14 hits and four home runs.

PRCC will face the winner of Pasco-Hernando and South Mountain on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Enid, Oklahoma. The entire 2026 NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series will be streamed live on the NJCAA Network.

Markets & Business

Oil headed to biggest monthly drop in over 6 years

(From the Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal reports that “oil prices are headed for their biggest monthly drop in more than six years.”

“Front-month crude-oil futures have fallen roughly 19% this month, including a nearly 2% fall today. That puts them on pace for their biggest monthly drop since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the realization that oil demand was about to collapse sent prices plunging,” WSJ reported.

WSJ continued, “The move this month has been driven by growing optimism for a possible deal between Washington and Tehran that would reopen the all-important Strait of Hormuz, which carried about 20% of the world’s traded crude oil before the war. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that the U.S. and Iran are within reach of an agreement, though President Trump hasn’t signed off yet.”