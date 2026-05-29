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Illegal aliens sentenced for ATM...

Illegal aliens sentenced for ATM jackpotting in Mississippi, await deportation

By: Frank Corder - May 29, 2026

Darrin Moises Daza-Segura and Winder Alexander Canelon-Tiapa (Photos from Mississippi Attorney General)

  • The two Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members who illegally entered the U.S. traveled throughout Mississippi reprogramming bank ATMs to dispense large amounts of cash.

Darrin Moises Daza-Segura and Winder Alexander Canelon-Tiapa have been sentenced for conspiracy to commit bank fraud in Mississippi, the Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said the two Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members who illegally entered the U.S. traveled throughout Mississippi reprogramming bank ATMs to dispense large amounts of cash, a tactic commonly known as “ATM Jackpotting.”

The Attorney General’s Office said it is estimated that the arrests prevented nearly $180,000 in potential fraud losses.

“Thanks to the diligent work of our Cyber Fraud Task Force, we were able to prevent nearly $180,000 in losses, deprive TdA gang members of money to fund their crimes, and set up the deportation of two criminal illegal aliens,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch in a statement. “We are proud to stand with our local, state, and federal partners to stop this criminal scheme in its tracks.”

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office investigated the scheme with assistance from the Madison Police Department, Raymond Police Department, Tupelo Police Department, Amory Police Department, Duncanville Police Department in Texas, and St. George Police Department in Utah.

United States District Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Daza-Segura and Canelon-Tiapa each to 10 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, with three years supervised release. The men were also ordered to pay $47,250 in restitution to the affected banks.

Both men will be subject to deportation upon release from prison.

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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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