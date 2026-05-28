Things to do in the Magnolia State this June

Start planning your Mississippi road trip today!

Is the world spinning faster, or has summer gotten shorter?

Ever-adjusting school schedules don’t leave a lot of time for summer vacation, but no worries – there are plenty of exciting activities planned statewide that are family-friendly.

From one end of the state to the other, you can put on your blue suede shoes and hit the Tupelo Elvis Fest or head down to Biloxi for the 97th annual Blessing of the Fleet. There’s much more, so start planning your Mississippi road trip today!

May 31 – 9th Annual Blessing of the Fleet – Biloxi

(Photo from leftatthefork.net)

This colorful procession in the Mississippi Sound takes place annually as a ceremonial blessing, given by a local Catholic priest, marking the beginning of the shrimp fishing season.

Dating back to 1929, the Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet is a treasured Coastal Mississippi tradition celebrating the start of the shrimp‑fishing season. Inspired by centuries‑old European maritime customs, this meaningful ceremony honors the region’s deep ties to the sea while seeking protection and prosperity for local shrimp fishermen.

Learn more and see all of the happenings at this year’s event here.

June 3-6 – Tupelo Elvis Fest – Tupelo

(Photo from tupeloelvisfestival.com)

It’s the time of year when Tupelo goes all out to celebrate its favorite native son.

Elvis’s impact on popular culture is unmatched, and fans from around the world flock to Tupelo each year to remember the King. From live music and conversations with those who knew him, to tribute artists, a 5K run, and much more, this is a must-attend summer festival for the entire family.

See all of the happenings and plan your visit here.

Now thru Sept. 6 – Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out, Mississippi Children’s Museum – Jackson

(Photo from mschildrensmuseum.org)

Kids of all ages will have fun while learning about emotions during this interactive exhibit.

Explore the important roles that emotions play concerning memory, imagination, and play in our everyday lives. Experience the five core emotions—joy, sadness, anger, disgust, and fear—through hands-on activities inspired by the film, like the Control Panel, Dream Production Studio, and more!

The exhibit will run throughout the summer.

Visit here to learn more about this fun and educational exhibit.

June 6-27 – Festival South – Hattiesburg

(Photo from festivalsouth.org)

Presented by the Hattiesburg Concert Association, this multi-week festival offers a variety of musical and other art-related entertainment for all ages at venues around town.

From Disney’s “Newsies” on stage to an art auction, there is sure to be something for everyone. Many of the events this year also have a strong patriotic theme in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Plan you event and see the full schedule here.

June 20-March 2027 – John Jennings Exhibit at The MAX – Meridian

This exhibit explores the extraordinary world of storytelling and world-building through the eyes of Mississippi native John Jennings, a New York Times best-selling graphic novelist and artist.

John Jennings: Build Your World uses sketches, storyboards, and finished art to demonstrate how creators of color use the medium of comics to reclaim history and design the future. The exhibition features four creative projects that explore how Jennings imagines richly layered settings that center Black characters and Mississippi culture: Silver Surfer: Ghost Light (Marvel Comics), Blue Hand Mojo: Hard Times Road (Rosarium), Kenny Dreadful and the Hainted Hoodie, and Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation (Abrams ComicArts).

Special events relating to the exhibit are planned throughout the summer at the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience (The MAX).

See more about this exhibit here.