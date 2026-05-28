State Rep. Owen will run for DA in the 15th Circuit Court District

Rep. Jansen Owen (R) describes Maeghan's Law while on the floor of the House on Feb. 11. The bill would establish reporting requirements for instances of the condition along with training. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune)

Owen is currently serving in his second term in the Mississippi House of Representatives, where is the Vice Chairman of the Judiciary B Committee.

State Rep. Jansen Owen (R) will not be seeking re-election to his House District 106 seat next year, choosing instead to run for District Attorney for the 15th Circuit Court District which includes Marion, Pearl River, Lamar, and Walthall counties.

Owen made his 2027 intentions known Thursday after District Attorney Hal Kittrell recently announced that he will not seek re-election.

“I want to thank Hal Kittrell for his 20 years of service as District Attorney. He has spent a career fighting to make sure that violent criminals are held accountable, and that victims get the justice that they deserve,” Owen said in a statement.

Owen is currently serving in his second term in the Mississippi House of Representatives, having first been elected in 2019. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Judiciary B Committee and sits on House Committees on Education, Transportation, Agriculture, Elections and Apportionment, County Affairs, and Youth and Family Affairs.

During his tenure in the House, Owen has put forward legislation to strengthen penalties against violent criminals, child predators, human traffickers, and drug dealers and championed a measure to expand the death penalty for the most heinous crimes against minors.

Owen said he is a steadfast defender of the Constitution, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and a firm believer that government’s first responsibility is to protect innocent citizens from criminals.

Prior to serving in the House of Representatives, Owen served as Chief Deputy Chancery Clerk, Deputy Circuit Clerk, and Law Clerk to the County Court in Pearl River County. He earned his law degree from Tulane Law School and has practiced law as founder and managing attorney of Owen Law Firm, PLLC, where he regularly practices inside the courtroom.

In addition to his legislative and civilian legal career, Owen is also a Judge Advocate General (JAG) Officer in the Mississippi Army National Guard, where he is attached to the 168th Engineer Brigade out of Vicksburg.