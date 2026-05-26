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Southern Miss, Miss. State hosting NCAA...

Southern Miss, Miss. State hosting NCAA baseball regionals; Ole Miss heads to Lincoln

By: Frank Corder - May 26, 2026

(Photos from Southern Miss Athletics, Ole Miss Athletics and Mississippi State Athletics)

  • See the full slate of games on tap this weekend for the Golden Eagles, Bulldogs and Rebels.

Southern Miss and Mississippi State will host NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Regionals this weekend in the Magnolia State while Ole Miss will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in regional play.

This weekend will be the 5th time in program history at Southern Miss has hosted a regional while it is Mississippi State’s 16th time to host.

For Ole Miss, the team will be making back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances for the first time since 2021-22.

Golden Eagles

No. 8 Southern Miss (44-15, 22-8 Sun Belt) drew the No. 9 national seed and will welcome Virginia, Jacksonville State and Little Rock to Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field for the Hattiesburg Regional beginning on Friday, May 29.

Southern Miss is the No. 1 seed in their regional and will take on No. 4 seed Little Rock at 1 p.m. on Friday. No. 2 seed Virginia will take on No. 3 seed Jacksonville State at 6 p.m.

The winner of the Hattiesburg Regional will move to face the winner of the Gainesville, Florida Regional which features Florida, Miami, Troy and Rider.

The full Hattiesburg Regional schedule is below:

Friday, May 29

  • Game 1 – Southern Miss vs. Little Rock | 1 p.m. CT | ESPN+
  • Game 2 – Virginia vs. Jacksonville State | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Saturday, May 30

  • Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | TBD | Network TBD
  • Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | TBD | Network TBD

Sunday, May 31

  • Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | TBD | Network TBD
  • Game 6 – Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 | TBD | Network TBD

Monday, June 1

  • Game 7 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 (If necessary) | TBD | Network TBD

Bulldogs

No. 16 Mississippi State (40-17, 16-14) was announced as the No. 13 national seed. The Bulldogs will be the top seed in the Starkville Regional followed by No. 2 seed Cincinnati, No. 3 seed Louisiana and No. 4 seed Lipscomb.

Mississippi State opens the regional at Dudy Noble Field with Lipscomb on Friday at 1 p.m., streaming on ESPN+, while Cincinnati takes on Louisiana later that day at 6 p.m., also on ESPN+.

The winner of the Starkville Regional will then face the winner of the Athens, Georgia Regional. Teams in the Georgia Regional include Georgia, Boston College, Liberty and Long Island.

The full Starkville Regional schedule is below:

Friday, May 29

  • Game 1 – Mississippi State vs. Lipscomb | 1 p.m. CT | ESPN+
  • Game 2 – Cincinnati vs. Louisiana | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Saturday, May 30

  • Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 3 p.m. CT | Network TBD
  • Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 8 p.m. CT | Network TBD

Sunday, May 31

  • Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | 2 p.m. CT | Network TBD
  • Game 6 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 7 p.m. CT | Network TBD

Monday, June 1

  • Game 7 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 (If necessary) | TBD | Network TBD

Rebels

No. 17 Ole Miss received a bid to be the No. 2 seed in the Lincoln Regional in Nebraska. The regional is scheduled to begin on May 29 and run through June 1.

The Rebels will be joined by No. 13 national seed Nebraska as the No. 1 seed, No. 3 seed Arizona State, and No. 4 seed South Dakota State.

Friday, May 29

  • Game 1 – Nebraska vs. South Dakota State | 4 p.m. CT | ESPN+
  • Game 2 – Ole Miss vs. Arizona State | 9 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Saturday, May 30

  • Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 3 p.m. CT | Network TBD
  • Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 8 p.m. CT | Network TBD

Sunday, May 31

  • Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | 3 p.m. CT | Network TBD
  • Game 6 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 8 p.m. CT | Network TBD

Monday, June 1

  • Game 7 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 (If necessary) | TBD | Network TBD

The winner of the Lincoln Regional will move on to play the winner of the Auburn, Alabama Regional. Teams in the Georgia Regional include Auburn, UCF, NC State, and Milwaukee.

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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