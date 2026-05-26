MDOT to evaluate roads repeatedly damaged by flooding, other natural disasters

The evaluation is being conducted as part of a federal program called the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative Efficient and Cost Saving Transportation (PROTECT).

The Mississippi Transportation Commission approved a list of items on Tuesday’s agenda that will task the Department of Transportation with evaluating roads in the state that have been repeatedly damaged by flooding or other natural disasters.

Volkert Inc. out of Starkville has been contracted to provide a statewide evaluation of the roads in portions of Mississippi that regularly experience flooding and other damage. The cost of the work is not to exceed $307,148 and is being conducted as part of a federal program called the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative Efficient and Cost Saving Transportation (PROTECT) under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“So we are complying with the federal guidance from IIJA to develop that plan,” said Jim Willis, Director of MDOT’s Intermodal Planning. “That plan also allows us to reduce the required match when we utilize the PROTECT dollars that was also set aside in the IIJA.”

Under another portion of the program, a report of the regular evaluations is being created in accordance with the Statewide Evaluation of Repeatedly Damaged Transportation Assets as mandated by federal code.

“It’s required to update every so often to identify those particular sections of roadway that are repeatedly damaged by natural disasters,” Willis explained. “And if you think about it, some areas of the state are prone to flooding.”

Currently, several areas along the Gulf Coast are experiencing flooding due to the extensive rainfall seen over the last week.

Part of the evaluation is to determine how much it would cost to prevent future damage from natural disasters and whether that expense can be justified, Willis added.

Suing over a $950 claim?

In other business, the Commission was briefed on a request to have the Attorney General’s Office hire an expert witness as part of the need to file a lawsuit against the insurance company representing a Jacksonville, Florida resident. The lawsuit is in response to damage of a median cable barrier along I-22 in Union County. The action would seek $950 to repair the damage to the barrier. The minor cost of the damages caused Northern Commissioner John Caldwell (R) to question the matter.

“We’re going to hire any expert witness and we have a $950 claim?” Caldwell asked.

Legal Division Director Judy Martin said that while she would defer more specific details on the matter to the Attorney General’s Office, she did explain that this is one method to pursue a claim against an insurance agency.

“Generally, if we can’t get it by discussing it with the insurance company, the next thing is to file suit, which requires them to respond,” Martin explained. “I can’t speak for the Attorney General’s Office on that.”

Setting a precedent for cities

The Commission did remove one item from the agenda out of fear of creating a precedent when cities request the termination of lighting maintenance agreements.

In the request, the City of Vicksburg wants to terminate a maintenance agreement for LED lighting along the Clay Street interchange at Interstate 20. Approving that request would put maintenance of the lighting system back under MDOT.

Caldwell and Southern Commissioner Charles Busby (R) expressed concern in allowing maintenance of the system to return to the state agency.

“Are we setting a dangerous precedent that we may have to do that for every city that comes back to us now?” Busby asked.

In response, Caldwell requested the matter be removed from the day’s agenda to be taken up at a subsequent meeting. Busby and Central Commissioner Willie Simmons (D) concurred.