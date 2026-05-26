Deterrence is cheaper than war

Senator Roger Wicker chairs the Armed Services Committee Hearings to examine the nominations of Bradley Hansell, of Virginia, to be Under Secretary for Intelligence and Security, Earl Matthews, of Virginia, to be General Counsel, and Dale Marks, of Florida, to be an Assistant Secretary, all of the Department of Defense, and Brandon Williams, of New York, to be Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security, in Washington, DC on April 8, 2025. (Official U.S. Senate photo by David Rogowski)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker outlines defense modernization plans.

For years, the United States has underinvested in its armed forces, even as the world around us has grown more dangerous. We require new weaponry that did not exist 40 years ago, and the equipment we purchased back then urgently needs replacing. The 21st century calls for modern tools that can adapt with our ever-improving technology.

President Trump, Secretary Hegseth, and I have been working together to increase defense investment and build capabilities that address today’s most potent threats. It is worth detailing some of the ways we are implementing the funding from last year’s defense bills and this year’s upcoming legislation.

Drones Are the Weapon of the Hour

No weapon characterizes today’s battlefield more than drones. The conflicts in Ukraine and Iran have proven that America need more drones, as well as more tools to combat drone attacks.

Last year, I led a bill to help the Pentagon buy significant quantities of small aerial drones for the first time. These are used in reconnaissance, targeting, and strike missions. I expect we will increase our stocks by 350,000 drones before the end of 2027.

This year, we are helping produce larger drones, which can travel farther and carry bigger payloads. We can send these systems into risky environments, allowing our forces to receive intelligence and strike the enemy while out of harm’s way.

President Takes Shipbuilding Seriously

As the headlines show, America’s Navy has been busy. Last year’s investments provided funding for more ships, along with upgrades to the depots and shipyards where these vessels are built.

We are poised for even more progress this year. I am encouraged that President Trump requested a proper funding level for shipbuilding—a welcome change after President Biden refused to take this effort seriously. The president plans to produce 34 new vessels, including frigates and medium landing ships. These are the kind of ships that can be delivered on time and under budget, a clear sign that the Navy is serious about quickly rebuilding the fleet and is mindful of the cost to taxpayers.

Competition Improves Munitions Production

In coordination with the president, Secretary Hegseth, and Deputy Secretary Feinberg, we are helping to refill America’s stockpile of missiles. We have worked on a plan to manufacture these weapons more quickly and to inject more competition into munitions production.

These efforts are bearing fruit. Startup companies are competing with established firms to produce cruise missiles at a quarter of the usual price. One even built a hypersonic strike missile at 3 percent of the standard cost. The Pentagon recently signed deals with new and old companies, and their combined production will add about 10,000 low-cost munitions to our stockpiles in the next three years.

Deter Nuclear-Armed Tyrants

The rulers of China, Russia, and North Korea believe their nuclear arsenals give them license to threaten the United States and our allies. If not for Operation Epic Fury, the mullahs in Iran would surely soon be doing the same.

In the Cold War, we met the Soviet Union’s threats head-on. Our nuclear arsenal protected the free world. Unfortunately, since then, we have neglected these nuclear forces.

I have been working with national defense leaders to rebuild our nation’s ultimate insurance policy. We must build more Columbia-class submarines, complete the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile, advance the Sentinel ballistic missile, and restore the world-class scientific and manufacturing capabilities that ended the Second World War.

None of these results come cheap. But the investments are worth the cost. Preparedness is far less expensive than getting caught by surprise. Manufacturers, researchers, and military leaders all over Mississippi will be integral to this defense rebuild, helping America stand up to the tyrants sowing chaos around the globe.