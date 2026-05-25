Magnolia Mornings: May 25, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

Memorial Day 2026: Remembering the Sacrifices for Our Freedom

In Mississippi

1. Ingalls hosting skilled trade hiring event June 6

(Photo from Ingalls Shipbuilding)

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula will host an on-site hiring event for experienced trade workers from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 6, at its Maritime Training Academy.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers, learn more about careers at Ingalls, and qualified applicants may receive contingent job offers on-site. Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and any relevant certifications.

Ingalls offers competitive weekly pay, with experienced trades earning more than $75,000 annually, plus holiday pay, medical plan options and access to financial wellness and career support services.

Registration is now open, and candidates can sign up here.

2. Former Ole Miss players honor Brewer at new Alumni Center

(Photo from Ole Miss)

Former University of Mississippi football players are launching a grassroots effort honoring legendary Rebel coach Billy Brewer, while also backing the construction of a new alumni center.

Thanks to gifts from student-athletes who played for Brewer, the new Triplett Alumni Center will include the Billy Brewer Balcony, a space where former players can gather and share stories of their glory days.

So far, 25 of Brewer’s players have raised $135,000 toward a $250,000 goal, with 1985-88 Rebel tight end Wesley Walls, of Charlotte, North Carolina, making a lead gift.

The Billy Brewer Balcony will offer a view of the Grove and allow the Alumni Association to host gatherings, from career fairs and alumni reunions to rehearsal dinners and weddings, and further enhance opportunities for connection. The new Triplett Alumni Center is a $51 million-plus project that will serve as a welcome center for campus. A significant aspect of the new building is the integration of the university’s athletics legacy. The third floor will house the M-Club Alumni Chapter, featuring special collections and memorabilia in the Manning Room and the Jake Gibbs Room, and the Billy Brewer Balcony.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. U.S., Iran deal to end conflict in the works

(Photo from the White House on X)

The Washington Post reports that the United States and Iran “have developed a ‘framework’ that extends their ceasefire 60 days as the two sides reach a ‘final deal’ to end the war in Iran, while in the meantime, the Strait of Hormuz would be demined and reopened, a senior administration official said.”

“The official, however, said no agreement with Iran had been signed. It remains unclear how binding the framework is,” WP reported. “Speaking to reporters Monday morning in New Delhi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled cautious optimism for the deal, saying negotiators have ‘what I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits, get the straits open, enter into a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matter, and hopefully we can pull it off.’ He did not elaborate on the terms.”

WP continued, “A diplomat familiar with the matter, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations, said the latest proposal is awaiting Iran’s approval.”

2. Democrats sink American Women’s History Museum

The Capitol is seen is seen as Senate Republicans work to pass President Donald Trump’s bill of tax breaks and spending cuts by his July Fourth deadline, in Washington, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As Politico reports, “The House rejected legislation Thursday to advance construction of the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum after a partisan battle broke out in recent days over the long-sought building.”

“Lawmakers voted 216-204 to reject the legislation led by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.). Six Republican hard-liners joined all Democrats in opposition,” Politico reported. “While 127 Democrats cosponsored an earlier version of the bill, most of them bailed after Republicans altered it ahead of the floor vote.”

Politico noted, “New language added in the House Administration Committee last month dedicated the museum to ‘preserving, researching, and presenting the history, achievements, and lived experiences of biological women in the United States’ and prohibited the institution from seeking to ‘identify, present, describe, or otherwise depict any biological male as a female.’”

Sports

1. Southern Miss wins Sun Belt crown, will host NCAA Regional

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

No. 8 Southern Miss took home the Sun Belt Tournament Championship crown on Sunday for its third time in four years.

The Golden Eagles, now 44-15 on the year, defeated Louisiana in an 11-7 victory in Montgomery to cap off the tournament and secure their spot in the NCAA Regionals.

Hours later, Southern Miss learned that for the fifth time in program history, Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field in Hattiesburg will serve as one of 16 host sites for the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. The field for the tournament will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. Games will begin on Friday.

2. Mississippi State announced as NCAA Regional Host

(Photo from MSU Athletics / by Alexandra Inglis)

For the 16th time in program history, Mississippi State will host a NCAA Regional in Starkville at Dudy Noble Field.

No. 16 Mississippi State enters regional play with a 40-17 overall record, after losing their second game in the SEC Tournament last week and then awaiting their fate.

The last time the Bulldogs hosted a regional at home was 2021 and ultimately took the program to its first ever national championship.

3. Miss. State softball heads to first ever Women’s College World Series

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

The Mississippi State softball team has reached their first ever Women’s College World Series in program history.

To get there, No. 20 Mississippi State (43-19) did what many thought was impossible, downing No. 2 Oklahoma on the road, 6-0. The historic win saw the Bulldogs snap the Sooners’ run of five straight trips to Oklahoma City and became the first team to shut out OU (52-10) since Alabama did so in the 2019 World Series – a 399-game streak.

The Bulldogs will open play on Thursday, May 28 at 11 a.m. against No. 4 Texas Tech.

Markets & Business

1. Winning week on Wall Street

CNBC reports that “stocks rose Friday as Treasury yields eased, resulting in a winning week for Wall Street despite heightened volatility.”

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 294.04 points, or 0.58%, to end at 50,579.70. The 30-stock index hit an intraday all-time high and posted another record close. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% to settle at 7,473.47. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.19%, ending at 26,343.97,” CNBC reported. “Although all three indexes closed in the green on Friday, they finished off their highs reached earlier in the session.”

“It’s the everything market,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, told CNBC. “The market [is] telling you today they’re much more concerned that they’re going to miss some sort of peace in the Middle East than they are about the risks of going home long over the weekend.”

2. Oil falls as U.S., Iran deal nears

FILE – Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri,File)

According to the Wall Street Journal, “An agreement between the U.S. and Iran that reopens the Strait of Hormuz to shipping promises to knock down oil prices and ease the upward pressure on costs for transport, manufacturing, food and consumer fuels across the world.”

“But the full benefits of a deal would be uneven and take time to filter through. It will take a while to clear out the bottleneck in the strait, and shippers said they would need to see an extended period of calm before they are confident enough to sail normally through it,” WSJ reported.

On the news of the deal in the works, WSJ added, “Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, fell more than 4% to below $96 a barrel, putting them on pace for their lowest settlement in just over a month. The drop helped cool inflation worries, pulling European bond yields lower. Stock indexes across Asia and Europe climbed.”