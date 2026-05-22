Mississippi state parks celebrating America 250 with fireworks, music and more

“We have seven parks where we are doing big events,” State Parks Director Andre Hollis told the Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Commission. See where you can celebrate, Mississippi outdoors style.

Mississippi will soon celebrate America’s 250th with special events at seven of its state parks.

“We have seven parks where we are doing big events,” State Parks Director Andre Hollis told the Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Commission recently.

The “big events” scheduled for July 3rd and 4th include Roosevelt State Park in Morton, which will host a Freedom in Full Bloom America 250 Celebration festival, and Paul B. Johnson State Park in Hattiesburg as it celebrates America 250 on the water with kayaks and paddles.

Percy Quin State Park in McComb will host a classic carnival celebrating America 250 this summer and Buccaneer State Park in Waveland will have an aquatic theme, Celebrate America 250 with a Splash! pool party style.

Clarkco State Park in Quitman will host a biking and fishing rodeo to celebrate America 250 outdoors and Trace State Park in Belden is celebrating America 250 with disc golf and trails.

Finally, John Kyle State Park in Sardis will host a live concert celebrating America 250.

Mississippi State Parks are also hosting smaller events during the holiday weekend.

The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said they have turned up the events this summer and hope the celebrations at all the parks will become an annual occurence.

In previous years, Roosevelt and Paul B. Johnson State Parks hosted large Fourth of July celebrations.

“This year, by expanding to include seven major state park events, we hope to continue growing these celebrations and bring the tradition to even more parks in the years ahead,” the department said, adding that leaders would like to see all of the parks filled with visitors enjoying the holiday festivities and celebrating together.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to our state parks this Fourth of July and providing fun, safe, and memorable celebrations for families and communities across the state,” Hollis told Magnolia Tribune.

The director also gave an update on the state parks closed after Winter Storm Fern froze parts of Mississippi earlier this year. The winter weather temporarily shut down nine state parks in north Mississippi, including Wall Doxey, J.P. Coleman, Tishomingo, Trace, Tombigbee, George P. Cossar, Hugh White, John W. Kyle, and Leroy Percy.

State Park officials said the reason for the closures was “for the safety of our visitors.” Crews immediately went to work to clear roads and debris.

Two parks – George P. Cossar and Wall Doxey – remain closed, but officials are working to reopen those locations in a matter of weeks.

“We’re trying to get them open as quickly as we can, so we can get our guests back in the parks,” Hollis said.

He told the Commission that he anticipates most of the cost associated with the cleanup efforts will be covered by FEMA reimbursement.

For a full slate of America 250 events and times at Mississippi’s State Parks, visit here.