Memorial Day travelers hit with highest prices at the pump in 4 years

The lowest gas prices in the U.S. are in Mississippi and Indiana. The Magnolia State’s average gas price has jumped $1.34 since last year, per AAA.

Memorial Day, a time to honor those who have served in our nation’s military and paid the ultimate price for protecting our freedoms, marks the unofficial start to the summer.

Families will be heading out for vacations, festivals and events across the nation, meaning gas prices and travel costs are top of mind for many cost-conscious heads of households.

AAA projects 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Memorial Day between Thursday, May 21 and Monday, May 25.

“This year’s domestic travel forecast is slightly higher than last year and sets a new Memorial Day weekend record with 39.1 million people traveling by car and 3.66 million expected to fly to their destinations,” AAA stated.

Drivers will be paying more for gas this holiday weekend, due in large part to the global impact caused by the U.S. conflict with Iran over its nuclear weapons program. Prices at the pump are the highest they have been since the summer of 2022.

AAA reports that the national average for a gallon of gas sits at $4.55 on Friday morning. That is up nearly $1.36 since last year. The highest average prices found in California ($6.13), Washington ($5.78) and Hawaii ($5.65). The lowest average prices are in Indiana and Mississippi at $4.00.

Mississippi’s average gas price has jumped $1.34 since last year, per AAA.

The cheapest gas can be found in Jones County at $3.82 while the most expensive is in Claiborne County at $4.36.

While gas prices are definitely higher than last Memorial Day weekend, AAA said air travelers make up 8% of the share of travelers this holiday weekend. The average ticket prices for flights are lower than last year for those who booked early.

According to AAA data, which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their Memorial Day weekend trips, roundtrip domestic flights are 6% cheaper compared to last year, with an average ticket costing $800. Most of those trips were booked before rising jet fuel prices started affecting airfare.