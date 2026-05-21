Political speaking set for 2026 Neshoba County Fair

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the pavilion in Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 28, 2022. The fair, also known as Mississippi's Giant House Party, is an annual event of agricultural, political, and social entertainment at what might be the country's largest campground fair. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

This year’s fair has been moved up to June. See who’s slated to speak, and who’s not, at Mississippi’s Giant House Party.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party has been moved up this year to accommodate earlier school start dates and other summer activities that have begun causing conflicts.

The 2026 version of the Neshoba County Fair will get under way June 19 and run through June 26. The annual event features concerts, horseracing, fair rides, food, produce displays, porch sitting and of course, political speaking at Founders Square.

With the midterm election cycle in full swing and candidates for Mississippi state offices in 2027 rolling out announcements, this year’s fair promises to be one worth attending if you are interested in following all of the happenings across the Magnolia State political scene.

The fair board recently released its political speaking schedule for Wednesday and Thursday, June 24 and 25. The slate of speakers listed is not as long as in years past, but those taking the stage will no doubt add to the hot central Mississippi air blowing over that red dirt.

Notably absent from the speaking schedule are U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) and 3rd District Congressman Michael Guest (R). The congressional calendar appears to be in conflict with the fair dates. However, their general election opponents will be in attendance, with congressional candidate Michael Chiaradio (D) and Senate candidates Ty Pinkins (I) and Scott Colom (D) speaking Wednesday morning.

Also speaking Wednesday will be State Senator Lane Taylor (R), State Treasure David McRae (R), Attorney General Lynn Fitch (D) and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R).

On Thursday, speakers scheduled to speak include State Rep. Scott Bounds (R), PSC Commissioner De’Keither Stamps (D), Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons (D), Justice Jenifer Branning, Justice Kenny Griffis, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson (R), Secretary of State Michael Watson (R), Speaker Jason White (R) and Governor Tate Reeves (R).

Of the statewide elected speakers listed over the two days, two have announced bids for other offices in 2027, that being Gipson for Governor and Watson for Lt. Governor.

Only two statewide elected officials are not listed as speakers this year, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney (R) and State Auditor Shad White (R).

White, Fitch and Hosemann are said to be considering gubernatorial runs, while McRae and Chaney appear likely to run for re-election.

Reeves and Hosemann are term limited in their current seats as Governor and Lt. Governor.

The full 2026 Neshoba County Fair Political Speaking Schedule is shown below.