Mississippi Dept. of Human Services announces additional $5 million for childcare funding

Eligibility in the program is based on income, along with work and education requirements.

An additional $5 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) monies will be added to existing funding to help more low-income families in Mississippi cover the cost of childcare, the Mississippi Department of Human Services announced Wednesday.

The additional funding is separate from – and in addition to – MDHS’s existing annual conversion of approximately $25.7 million from TANF to the Child Care Development Fund (CCDF), which reflects the maximum allowed under federal law.

“Child care is not a luxury — it is the infrastructure that makes work possible for Mississippi families,” Bob Anderson, MDHS Executive Director said in a statement. “This $5 million investment is a targeted, responsible use of TANF funds to reach working parents who need help, and it reflects our commitment to deploying public resources where they make a real difference.”

The funding will extend the state agency’s Division of Early Childhood Care and Development and provide more vouchers under the Child Care Payment Program to families not currently receiving program benefits.

“Mississippi working families have always been the heart of what we do at MDHS,” said Dr. Chad Allgood, Director of the Division of Early Childhood Care and Development. “This additional investment means we can say yes to more families trying to build a better future.”

Eligibility in the program is based on income, along with work and education requirements.

Families who already submitted applications into the program will not need to resubmit. Any family that may qualify who has not already applied is encouraged to do so through the agency’s website at or through the nearest DHS office in their home county.

Businesses providing child care can expect to continue to receive reimbursement payments under the existing CCPP process.

The new funding will be administered through MDHS’s Division of Early Childhood Care and Development and distributed through the established CCPP voucher system.

Prior to the end of the legislative session this year, Democrat members expressed discontent with the $15 million reduction in state appropriations to childcare funding. Last year, the state funded a shortfall due to federal funding cuts. This year, however, the funds were not reappropriated, leading to the reduction in monies.