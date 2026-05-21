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Mississippi Dept. of Human Services announces additional $5 million for childcare funding

By: Jeremy Pittari - May 21, 2026

Preschool children doing activities (Photo from istock)

  • Eligibility in the program is based on income, along with work and education requirements.

An additional $5 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) monies will be added to existing funding to help more low-income families in Mississippi cover the cost of childcare, the Mississippi Department of Human Services announced Wednesday.

The additional funding is separate from – and in addition to – MDHS’s existing annual conversion of approximately $25.7 million from TANF to the Child Care Development Fund (CCDF), which reflects the maximum allowed under federal law. 

“Child care is not a luxury — it is the infrastructure that makes work possible for Mississippi families,” Bob Anderson, MDHS Executive Director said in a statement. “This $5 million investment is a targeted, responsible use of TANF funds to reach working parents who need help, and it reflects our commitment to deploying public resources where they make a real difference.”

The funding will extend the state agency’s Division of Early Childhood Care and Development and provide more vouchers under the Child Care Payment Program to families not currently receiving program benefits. 

“Mississippi working families have always been the heart of what we do at MDHS,” said Dr. Chad Allgood, Director of the Division of Early Childhood Care and Development. “This additional investment means we can say yes to more families trying to build a better future.”

Eligibility in the program is based on income, along with work and education requirements.

Families who already submitted applications into the program will not need to resubmit. Any family that may qualify who has not already applied is encouraged to do so through the agency’s website at or through the nearest DHS office in their home county.

Businesses providing child care can expect to continue to receive reimbursement payments under the existing CCPP process. 

The new funding will be administered through MDHS’s Division of Early Childhood Care and Development and distributed through the established CCPP voucher system.

Prior to the end of the legislative session this year, Democrat members expressed discontent with the $15 million reduction in state appropriations to childcare funding. Last year, the state funded a shortfall due to federal funding cuts. This year, however, the funds were not reappropriated, leading to the reduction in monies.

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Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
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