International Paper breaks ground on new $225 million facility in central Mississippi

“When a company needs something built, and built right, they are choosing Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Mississippi continued its economic development winning streak Wednesday morning with the groundbreaking for International Paper’s $225 million packaging facility in Rankin County.

Workers at the company’s new 470,000 square foot facility will utilize state-of-the-art innovation and lean-manufacturing technologies to produce corrugated packaging, company leaders said.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) was on hand for the ceremony to mark the investment in Mississippi.

“Today, Mississippi continues winning,” said Reeves. “When a company needs something built, and built right, they are choosing Mississippi.”

(Photo from Governor Tate Reeves on Facebook)

Construction is expected to start in June and be completed by the end of 2027.

When the plant is fully operational, it will use the most advanced technology and modern safety standards, International Papers officials told a crowd of about 75 gathered for groundbreaking.

Keith Townsend, IP’s vice president and general manager for North America Packaging Solutions East division, said the company has strong ties to Mississippi, noting IP has had a presence in the Magnolia State for nearly half a century and still operates three mills in Mississippi.

The new facility is intended to better meet customers’ demand while improving efficiency. It will also support strategic growth and long-term investment in Mississippi.

The investment is providing approximately 150 jobs, careers officials said are “high paying.” Employees from IP’s Richland plant will transition to the new facility.

Artist rendering of new IP facility

The 80-acre site has access to rail service, which was a selling point for International Paper.

The Memphis-based company started its search about seven months ago, said Garrett Wright, executive director of Rankin First. Rankin County’s East Metro Center Industrial Park was a prime location, he said, adding that the site was prepped with the infrastructure needed for the investment.

Wright and Reeves said the key to landing the investment by International Paper was speed to market, a factor the governor noted Mississippi has become globally recognized for in recent years.