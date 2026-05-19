Magnolia Mornings: May 19, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. AG, HHS launch Operation Hope to recover missing foster children

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Thirteen children were located, offered support services, and brought to safety under a new pilot operation between Mississippi’s Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch said Monday that her office along with HHS Administration for Children and Families Assistant Secretary Alex Adams, HHS Inspector General T. March Bell, and Commissioner of Child Protection Services Andrea Sanders have launched Operation Hope, a new, multidisciplinary effort to locate missing foster children.

During the first Trump Administration, HHS first implemented Project Hope in Kansas and Missouri, locating a total of 42 missing youth. Now in his second term, President Trump is relaunching it as Operation Hope, choosing Mississippi as the first state to implement a trauma-informed, law enforcement-led operation to locate and recover missing youth before predators do.

“There are children all across this country who live without hope, but through partnerships like this we can show them that we care, that they matter, and that they deserve hope,” Fitch said.

2. StartUP Gulf Coast happening Tuesday in Gulfport

The 2nd Annual StartUP Gulf Coast Pitch Competition is slated for Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport.

Fourteen entrepreneurs will take the stage to pitch their ideas, compete for a share of $15,000 in cash prizes, and gain the visibility, feedback, and momentum needed to grow.

From Main Street businesses to tech-driven startups, this event brings together some of the most exciting ideas shaping the future of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The competition is part of Innovation Week and is designed to spotlight the entrepreneurs, ideas, and industries helping shape the future of South Mississippi.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Six states holding midterm primaries on Tuesday

(Photo from Shutterstock)

FoxNews reports that “six states from coast-to-coast hold primary elections on Tuesday in one of the busiest and potentially most consequential days of the 2026 midterm calendar.”

“Voters in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania will cast ballots in Democratic and Republican primaries for the U.S. House, Senate and governor, as well as in down-ballot races. The nominating showdowns tee up this autumn’s midterms, when Republicans will defend their slim Senate and razor-thin House majorities,” FoxNews reported. “Meanwhile, some of Tuesday’s most high-profile primary ballot box faceoffs will serve as the latest tests of President Donald Trump’s immense grip over the Republican Party and the strength of his endorsements in GOP nomination races.”

FoxNews noted, “Two weeks after purging five state senators in Indiana’s primary who had opposed his push for congressional redistricting, and three days after helping to oust Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana — as the senator who, five and a half years ago, voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial lost his bid for renomination — Trump has a new target: Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.”

2. Trump holds off on Iran strike

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

As reported by the Washington Post, “President Donald Trump said Monday that he had tentatively called off plans for the United States military to attack Iran after the heads of three countries in the Middle East asked him to give negotiations more time.”

“In a Truth Social post Monday, Trump said Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan had asked him to ‘hold off’ on a planned military strike on Iran — originally scheduled for Tuesday — in light of ‘serious negotiations’ on a peace deal,” WP reported.

WP continued, “Trump told reporters at a White House event a few hours after his post that the leaders had asked him to hold off on an attack for ‘two or three days — a short period of time.’”

Sports

1. MSU’s Valincius wins Ferriss Trophy

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

Mississippi State sophomore pitcher Tomas Valincius was named the Ferriss Trophy winner for 2026.

The Ferriss Trophy is presented annually to the top collegiate player in the Magnolia State at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum. He claimed the honor over finalists Grayden Harris (Southern Miss), Ace Reese (MSU), Cade Townsend (Ole Miss) and Judd Utermark (Ole Miss).

MSU Athletics said Valincius has made 14 starts this season going 9-2 with a 3.04 earned run average, 112 strikeouts and only 17 walks in 80 innings of work. The Lockport, Illinois, native is tied for the SEC lead in wins, is second in strikeouts, fourth in innings, and fifth in ERA. He has struck out 86 batters in SEC play, more than any other pitcher in the conference.

2. Ostrander named Sun Belt Coach of the Year, 6 USM players also earn conference honors

(Photo from SouthernMissBSB on X)

Southern Miss baseball saw six players earn All-Sun Belt Conference accolades Monday afternoon, with left-hander Grayden Harris taking home the Pitcher of the Year award and Christian Ostrander earning Coach of the Year honors.

Joining Harris on the first team were starting pitcher Camden Clark, first baseman Matthew Russo, second baseman Kyle Morrison and outfielder Davis Gillespie. Relief pitcher Colby Allen was named to the second team.

As for Ostrander, he becomes the first Southern Miss skipper to earn the Ron Maestri Sun Belt Coach of the Year honor as it was the sixth time a Golden Eagle coach was honored since the 1996 season. He led Southern Miss to its first regular season conference crown in three seasons at the helm of the Golden Eagle program and the school’s first regular season title since 2022.

Markets & Business

1. Warsh to be sworn in as Fed chair on Friday

Kevin Warsh (from X)

The Wall Street Journal reports that “Kevin Warsh won the Fed chair nomination with a double-barreled policy agenda for the central bank: lower interest rates and a smaller Fed balance sheet. As he takes the reins, economic conditions will make it tough for him to achieve either of those goals.”

“A troubling rise in inflation over the past two months has left Fed policymakers in no mood to deliver the rate cuts that President Trump has demanded. The job market has shown signs of stabilizing, further undercutting the case for easing,” WSJ reported. “Warsh’s other aim, a smaller Fed presence in financial markets, looks challenging too. Other Fed officials who share that objective have acknowledged it is likely to be a delicate, slow-moving project.”

WSJ added, “Trump will host a swearing-in ceremony for Warsh at the White House on Friday, a White House official said Monday.”

2. C Spire launches One Plan

(Photo from C Spire website)

C Spire announced the launch of The One Plan on Monday. It is the company’s fully converged wireless and fiber offering designed to simplify how customers connect at home and on the go.

The One Plan offers one plan, one bill, and one support number for both existing and new customers starting at $99 per month.

The One Plan combines unlimited wireless, fiber internet with a five-year price lock guarantee and no hotspot restrictions or surprise overage charges.

“The One Plan is the first truly converged wireless and fiber experience designed around the customer instead of the limitations typically associated with bundled offerings,” said Suzy Hays, President and Chief Executive Officer, C Spire. “Customers should not have to sacrifice wireless features, device offers or pricing transparency just to simplify their technology experience. The One Plan delivers the benefits of convergence without the catches customers too often encounter elsewhere.”