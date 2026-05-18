Magnolia Mornings: May 18, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Hale arrested on DUI, other charges

State Rep. Jeffrey Hale

According to WJTV/WREG, State Rep. Jeffrey Hale (R) was booked into the DeSoto County Jail on May 15 and released the following day.

“Records show Hale was charged with: Driving under the influence – first offense, Reckless driving, Speeding, Disorderly conduct/failure to comply,” WJTV reported. “The charges stem from an arrest by the Hernando Police Department.”

WJTV added, “He was released on a $1,500 bond. Court records show Hale is scheduled to appear in Hernando Municipal Court on Aug. 26, 2026.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Cassidy out in Louisiana

Bill Cassidy (from Senator’s website)

As reported by the Washington Post, “Sen. Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict President Donald Trump in his 2021 impeachment trial, failed to make a runoff Saturday after voters in his state heeded Trump’s call to oust him.”

“His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!” Trump wrote on social media, per WP.

“Trump endorsed one of Cassidy’s primary challengers, Rep. Julia Letlow, and celebrated his defeat Saturday nigh,” WP reported. “Letlow did not defeat Cassidy outright because she did not win a majority of the vote. Instead, she advanced to a June 27 primary runoff in which she will face John Fleming, the state treasurer. Letlow led Fleming 45 percent to 28 percent with almost all of the vote counted. Cassidy trailed with 24 percent of the vote.”

2. FDA pivots on flavored vaping products

(Photo from Shutterstock)

The Hill reports that the Trump administration “is pivoting hard on vaping, taking down guardrails that have limited the industry’s growth in recent years and making clear the tobacco industry’s enduring influence over Washington.”

“In the span of two weeks, the Trump administration granted marketing authorization to four flavored vaping products and issued new guidance allowing unauthorized vapes to stay on the market,” The Hill reported. “For almost a decade, federal authorities had sought to tamp down on the proliferation of flavored vapes that appeal to youth, including during President Trump’s first term.”

The Hill continued, “New guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does an end run around the agency’s scientific review process and could allow tobacco companies to begin selling flavored vaping products and nicotine pouches that have not been authorized by the agency.”

Sports

1. Big 3 close out regular season with eye to conference tournaments

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

No. 8 Southern Miss, No. 13 Mississippi State and No. 15 Ole Miss closed out the regular season this weekend, with the teams now turning their attention to post-season play. Here is a round up of the weekend and a look ahead:

Southern Miss took a three-game Sun Belt Conference sweep over Georgia Southern, winning their Thursday through Saturday games 14-3, 10-1 and 11-0, respectively. The sweep earned the Golden Eagles the 2026 Sun Belt Conference regular season title. Southern Miss (40-14 overall, 22-8 Sun Belt) will open Sun Belt tournament play on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and will play the lowest remaining seed of Tuesday’s play-in games featuring Louisiana-Marshall or Old Dominion-Georgia State.

Mississippi State lost 2 out of 3 to No. 10 Texas A&M. The Bulldogs (39-16 overall, 16-14 SEC) lost won Thursday 18-11 before losing Friday and Saturday 11-9 and 6-6, respectively. Mississippi State is the No. 8 seed in the SEC Tournament and will play the winner of Ole Miss-Missouri on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Ole Miss lost 2 out of 3 to No. 18 Alabama, dropping Thursday’s game 5-4, winning Friday 9-0 and losing Saturday 6-2. The Rebels (36-20 overall, 15-15 SEC) are the No. 9-seed in the SEC tournament and play No. 16-seed Missouri at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

2. Miss. State softball advances to second Super Regional in program history

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

No. 20 Mississippi State softball defeated Saint Mary’s, 5-0, on Sunday evening to complete an undefeated run through the Eugene Regional and reach the second Super Regional in program history.

Alyssa Faircloth completed the most impressive run through a regional that MSU has ever seen. The junior picked up all three wins, struck out an MSU NCAA Tournament-record 26 batters and did not allow a run in 15.2 innings of work while throwing two complete-game shutouts and a no-hitter. She broke the MSU single-game NCAA Tournament record with 14 strikeouts, including six looking, which stands as the program record in any game.

MSU now advances to its second Super Regional appearance in school history. The Bulldogs are slated to meet No. 3-overall national seed Oklahoma next week for a best-of-three series with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line.

Markets & Business

1. Futures down Monday after record-setting week

CNBC reports that stock futures fell Monday “following a record-setting week, with traders awaiting quarterly results from Nvidia and major U.S. retailers.”

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 373 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively,” CNBC reported. “Crude prices rose in early trading. West Texas Intermediate futures were up 0.9% at $106.41 per barrel. Brent oil advanced 1% to $110.29.”

CNBC noted, “Nvidia is set to report earnings Wednesday along with Target, while Walmart is due to post results Thursday. Those releases come during a delicate time for stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs last week, while the Dow briefly reclaimed the 50,000 level.”

2. Hancock Whitney acquires One Florida Bank in Orlando area

Hancock Whitney Corporation, parent company of Hancock Whitney Bank, and OFB Bancshares, Inc., parent company of One Florida Bank, announced on Friday that they have entered into a definitive agreement where Hancock Whitney will acquire OFB Bancshares, Inc., in an all-cash transaction.

John M. Hairston, President and CEO of Hancock Whitney, said the transaction represents a significant step in the bank’s long-term growth strategy, expanding its footprint into one of the most dynamic and high-growth markets in the country.

“Orlando offers attractive demographics, strong economic fundamentals, and meaningful opportunities to deepen client relationships,” Hairston said. “By combining our scale, capital strength, and product capabilities with the local expertise of this talented team, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver enhanced value to our clients, associates, and shareholders alike.”

One Florida Bank operates five financial centers in the greater Orlando area and one in the Florida Panhandle.

As of March 31, 2026, OFB Bancshares, Inc., on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.1 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion, and total deposits of $1.9 billion.