$23 million in CDBG funds going to 41 Mississippi communities

“These investments empower cities and counties to take on real projects that improve everyday life—from safer roads to stronger public facilities and more reliable services families depend on,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

The State of Mississippi is deploying over $23 million in congressionally authorized Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facilities funding to help ensure basic community services, environmental quality and economic opportunities for their residents.

The funding, approved through the Mississippi Development Authority, will go to 41 cities and counties to address urgent infrastructure needs and modernize the foundations of their local economies.

Governor Tate Reeves said Monday that he is grateful to have this funding to put to work where it matters most.

“These investments empower cities and counties to take on real projects that improve everyday life—from safer roads to stronger public facilities and more reliable services families depend on,” Reeves said in a statement. “Our local leaders know their communities best, and this funding gives them the tools to tackle those needs head-on. That’s how we keep Mississippi moving forward and deliver meaningful progress in every corner of our state.”

Governor Tate Reeves, August 2025 (Photo from Governor Reeves on Facebook)

Projects receiving CDBG assistance must meet one of the following national objectives:

Benefit low- and moderate-income people

Help prevent or eliminate slums or blight

Address urgent needs resulting from conditions that pose a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community without other financial resources to take care of them

The approved projects in Mississippi include:

Anguilla – Stormwater Drainage – $300,000

Arcola – Sewer Improvements – $300,000

Belzoni – Sewer Improvements – $573,406

Braxton – Road Improvements – $562,140

Brookhaven – Sewer Improvements – $602,742

Cary – Sewer Improvements – $592,990

Charleston – Sewer Improvements – $600,000

Columbia – Sewer Improvements – $349,950

Como – Sewer Improvements – $598,407

Crystal Springs – Water Improvements – $646,669.73

Drew – Sewer Improvements – $587,822.92

Edwards – Stormwater Drainage – $556,250

Ellisville – Sewer Improvements – $599,355

Gloster – Sewer Improvements – $449,589

Houston – Sewer Improvements – $750,000

Isola – Sewer Improvements – $342,000

Jones County – ADA Improvements – $384,353

Lauderdale County – Fire Improvements – $451,275.28

Magnolia – Sewer Improvements – $596,906.38

McLain – Sewer Improvements – $596,250

Moorhead – Road Improvements – $211,278

Pachuta – Sewer Improvements – $596,700

Pelahatchie – Sewer Improvements – $599,400

Philadelphia – Public Building Renovation – $625,458.32

Pickens – Sewer Improvements – $599,630

Pittsboro – Water Improvements – $599,752

Plantersville – Water Improvements -$600,000

Richton – Sewer Improvements – $600,000

Rienzi – Sewer Improvements – $600,000

Rosedale – Water Improvements – $600,000

Sandersville – Sewer Improvements – $579,850

Shubuta – Sewer Improvements – $599,996

Sidon – Sewer Improvements – $549,344.63

Smith County – ADA Improvements – $635,382

Starkville – Sewer Improvements – $698,448.36

Taylorsville – Sewer Improvements – $600,000

Terry – Sewer Improvements – $600,000

Union – Sewer Improvements – $599,697.50

Union County – Water Improvements – $750,000

Vaiden – Sewer Improvements – $600,000

Washington County – Sewer Improvements – $750,000