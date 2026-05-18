$23 million in CDBG funds going to 41 Mississippi communities

(Photo from Rural Water Strong)
- “These investments empower cities and counties to take on real projects that improve everyday life—from safer roads to stronger public facilities and more reliable services families depend on,” Governor Tate Reeves said.
The State of Mississippi is deploying over $23 million in congressionally authorized Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facilities funding to help ensure basic community services, environmental quality and economic opportunities for their residents.
The funding, approved through the Mississippi Development Authority, will go to 41 cities and counties to address urgent infrastructure needs and modernize the foundations of their local economies.
Governor Tate Reeves said Monday that he is grateful to have this funding to put to work where it matters most.
“These investments empower cities and counties to take on real projects that improve everyday life—from safer roads to stronger public facilities and more reliable services families depend on,” Reeves said in a statement. “Our local leaders know their communities best, and this funding gives them the tools to tackle those needs head-on. That’s how we keep Mississippi moving forward and deliver meaningful progress in every corner of our state.”
Projects receiving CDBG assistance must meet one of the following national objectives:
- Benefit low- and moderate-income people
- Help prevent or eliminate slums or blight
- Address urgent needs resulting from conditions that pose a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community without other financial resources to take care of them
The approved projects in Mississippi include:
Anguilla – Stormwater Drainage – $300,000
Arcola – Sewer Improvements – $300,000
Belzoni – Sewer Improvements – $573,406
Braxton – Road Improvements – $562,140
Brookhaven – Sewer Improvements – $602,742
Cary – Sewer Improvements – $592,990
Charleston – Sewer Improvements – $600,000
Columbia – Sewer Improvements – $349,950
Como – Sewer Improvements – $598,407
Crystal Springs – Water Improvements – $646,669.73
Drew – Sewer Improvements – $587,822.92
Edwards – Stormwater Drainage – $556,250
Ellisville – Sewer Improvements – $599,355
Gloster – Sewer Improvements – $449,589
Houston – Sewer Improvements – $750,000
Isola – Sewer Improvements – $342,000
Jones County – ADA Improvements – $384,353
Lauderdale County – Fire Improvements – $451,275.28
Magnolia – Sewer Improvements – $596,906.38
McLain – Sewer Improvements – $596,250
Moorhead – Road Improvements – $211,278
Pachuta – Sewer Improvements – $596,700
Pelahatchie – Sewer Improvements – $599,400
Philadelphia – Public Building Renovation – $625,458.32
Pickens – Sewer Improvements – $599,630
Pittsboro – Water Improvements – $599,752
Plantersville – Water Improvements -$600,000
Richton – Sewer Improvements – $600,000
Rienzi – Sewer Improvements – $600,000
Rosedale – Water Improvements – $600,000
Sandersville – Sewer Improvements – $579,850
Shubuta – Sewer Improvements – $599,996
Sidon – Sewer Improvements – $549,344.63
Smith County – ADA Improvements – $635,382
Starkville – Sewer Improvements – $698,448.36
Taylorsville – Sewer Improvements – $600,000
Terry – Sewer Improvements – $600,000
Union – Sewer Improvements – $599,697.50
Union County – Water Improvements – $750,000
Vaiden – Sewer Improvements – $600,000
Washington County – Sewer Improvements – $750,000