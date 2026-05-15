Magnolia Mornings: May 15, 2026

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In Mississippi

State Auditor to audit small agencies, boards to identify wasteful spending

State Auditor Shad White (Photo from MS OSA Facebook)

State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday that his office was undertaking an initiative led by the Auditor’s Government Accountability Division to audit small agencies, boards, and commissions to identify wasteful spending and noncompliance with state law and regulations.

“During my time as State Auditor, we’ve identified hundreds of millions of dollars in waste across state government, and we’re not stopping,” said White. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a large federal program or a small state agency; if they’re wasting your tax dollars, we’re going to find it and let taxpayers know.”

White’s office previously conducted an audit for waste at large state agencies called Project Momentum.

“It’s time to look at the small agencies, too, so I’ve tasked my staff with auditing and analyzing these tucked-away, sometimes-forgotten government offices,” said White.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump call Xi “an incredible guy,” invites the Chinese president to the White House

(Photo from the White House on X)

As FoxNews reports, “Air Force One lifted off after U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to China where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week. The president spoke to the press aboard Air Force One, calling Xi ‘an incredible guy.'”

“A White House release about a meeting between Xi and Trump read, in part, ‘The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy. President Xi also made clear China’s opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s dependence on the Strait in the future. Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,'” FoxNews reported.

Additionally, FoxNews noted, “While speaking at a banquet, President Donald Trump invited Xi and his wife to visit him at the White House later this year.”

2. SCOTUS allows abortion pill by mail access

FILE – An abortion-rights activist holds a box of mifepristone pills as demonstrators from both anti-abortion and abortion-rights groups rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

The Washington Post reports that the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday “ruled that patients can, for now, continue to access by mail the most commonly used abortion pill, handing antiabortion advocates a defeat in their push to restrict medication abortion.”

“The justices paused a decision by a U.S. appeals court in New Orleans that had reinstated a requirement that patients pick up mifepristone in person, a mandate supporters of abortion rights have framed as the biggest threat to abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022,” WP reported.

WP added, “The justices did not explain their reasoning, but the decision came over the objections of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr.”

Sports

1. Last regular season series for Mississippi’s Big 3

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

No. 8 Southern Miss, No. 13 Mississippi State and No. 15 Ole Miss are playing in their final regular season series this weekend. Games started on Thursday for all three. Here is a recap and rundown of what’s to come:

Southern Miss put up 10 runs in the 2nd inning on Georgia Southern in Hattiesburg Thursday, before run ruling the visiting team in the 7th to win 14-3. Southern Miss (38-14 overall, 20-8 Sun Belt) continues the series on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament then starts on Tuesday.

Mississippi State erupted for 13 runs on 12 hits in the 3rd inning and held off No. 10 Texas A&M for an 18-11 win in College Station. Mississippi State (39-14 overall, 16-12 SEC) will go for the series victory on Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday’s game is at 11 a.m. The SEC Tournament begins Tuesday.

Ole Miss led No. 18 Alabama heading into the 7th inning, but the Crimson Tide put up 3 and the Rebels’ 9th inning rally came up short, resulting in a 5-4 loss for Ole Miss. Ole Miss (35-19 overall, 14-14 SEC) and the Crimson Tide meet again at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. The SEC Tournament begins Tuesday.

2. USM’s Morrison named semifinalist for Dick Howser Trophy

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss senior second baseman Kyle Morrison has been named among the 48 semifinalists for the 2026 Dick Howser Trophy presented by The Game Headwear.

This prestigious award in college baseball has been given to the top player based on two rounds of national voting by NCBWA members since 1987.

Morrison, who has played in all 51 games in his only season with Golden Eagles, holds a .311 batting average heading into the final regular season series against Georgia Southern. His offensive numbers also include 38 runs scored, 11 doubles, two triples, a team-high 14 home runs and 42 RBI. He also has been fielding at a .973 clip at his position. He is one of four Golden Eagles that has started in every game in 2026.

This is the 39th year of the Dick Howser Trophy, and the 2026 finalists will be announced on Thursday, June 4.

Markets & Business

1. Futures fall as oil prices jump

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Another strong week for U.S. stocks looks set to end on a downbeat note, with a jump in oil prices sending stock futures lower and Treasury yields higher.”

“Brent crude oil futures are up roughly 2% at around $108 a barrel after shifting messages from President Trump about the Strait of Hormuz,” WSJ reported. “He said in an interview with Fox News after his first round of talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing that the U.S. doesn’t need the waterway open, even as energy inventories dwindle fast. He then told reporters today that he and Xi want the conflict in Iran to end.”

WSJ continued, “Tech-focused Nasdaq-100 futures are down more than 1%. Chip stocks, which have surged this week, are among those retreating. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 4.5%, trading at its highest level in nearly a year, with higher oil prices reigniting fears about inflation.”

2. Mississippi among most affordable states to retire in

FoxBusiness reports that “Americans of all ages are facing affordability concerns, with retirees on fixed incomes in particular feeling the strain – though where they choose to live in their golden years has a big impact on their ability to live comfortably.”

“A study by MoneyLion analyzed the monthly savings needed to retire comfortably across states after accounting for the national average expenses for retired households, as well as whether the retiree would have Social Security income and when the retiree began saving for retirement,” FoxBusiness reported.

Mississippi came in with the lowest necessities cost of living at $30,012, and ranked 49th for comfortable cost of retirement annually at $35,130.

MoneyLion’s report said you can retire comfortably in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia if you start saving at least $1,500 every month from age 20 onward. If you’re starting your savings journey at age 30, you would need to set aside at least $2,000 a month to live in Iowa, Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia.

The Top 5 most expensive states to retire in are Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, Washington and New Jersey.