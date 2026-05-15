Judge blocks release of discovery materials in Jackson bribery case against Owens, Lumumba, Banks

The trio were indicted for their alleged role in a bribery scheme linked to a downtown Jackson development project.

A federal judge has issued a new protective order limiting the release of discovery material in the case bribery case against Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, former Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and former Jackson City Council member Aaron Banks.

The trio were indicted for their alleged role in a bribery scheme linked to a downtown Jackson development project. Instead of meeting with out-of-state developers, the three interacted with undercover FBI officers.

Since the indictment, scores of motions, exhibits, and responses have either been sealed or limited for viewing by certain court participants.

In a ruling earlier this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac allowed the case to remain sealed. Her ruling continues to limit evidence from federal prosecutors to be seen only by defendants and their attorneys as the case moved towards a scheduled to trial start date slated for July 13.

Her ruling states that any “Protected Discovery Material” is to be used only when directly related to the felony case and is directed to the trio’s defense attorneys.

Furthermore, the order stipulates what direct access defendants have to discovery evidence. Isaac placed limits on how evidence and filings are stored and handled electronically. She said the order was necessary to prevent defendants from downloading or printing documents and other materials.

The secrecy of the documents and materials followed Owens’ January request for a dismissal of his charges. In that filing, he attached exhibits, including undercover recordings, text messages, travel records, and FBI memos.

Federal lawyers quickly moved to seal the material, citing that releasing it could hinder the trial by making sensitive government documents public beforehand. The court agreed with the prosecution.