From Mississippi to defending America under the sea: One sailor’s journey to USS Greeneville

“Being able to serve my country in the U.S. Navy means everything to me,” Seaman Austyn Mundell said. “I get to do my job by defending freedom while my friends and family are safe and sound back home.”

Seaman Austyn Mundell, a native of Gulfport, Mississippi, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to USS Greeneville, a fast-attack submarine homeported at Naval Base Point Loma.

As a submariner, Mundell is part of a small percentage of Navy personnel continuing a 125-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.

Mundell graduated from St. Martin High School in 2024.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Gulfport.

“A couple of lessons that were instilled in me are Southern Hospitality, things like kindness and manners,” Mundell said. “You can make all kinds of great connections through a good attitude.”

Mundell joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Mundell serves as an information systems technician (electronic warfare).

“My father served in the Navy as a Seabee before me,” Mundell said. “He had asked me to join and carry on the family tradition.”

Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technologically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in support of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines, ballistic-missile submarines and guided-missile submarines.

Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, like Greeneville, have been the backbone of the submarine force for the last 40 years, with approximately 23 in service. Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.

Equipped with 12 Vertical Launch System tubes for firing Tomahawk cruise missiles, Greeneville is only slightly longer than a football field at 360 feet long and 33 feet across at its widest point. Greeneville is crewed by more than 140 enlisted sailors and officers.

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Mundell serves aboard a platform capable of bringing the fight to enemies in defense of America and its allies.

Mundell has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“One of my biggest accomplishments so far has been graduating ‘A’ school,” Mundell said. “After graduation, I was assigned to the USS Greeneville and it was a massive honor to be attached to such a powerful boat in the world’s greatest navy.”

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“Being able to serve my country in the U.S. Navy means everything to me,” Mundell said. “I get to do my job by defending freedom while my friends and family are safe and sound back home.”

Mundell is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mother back home as well as all the Navy personnel and leadership above me,” Mundell said. “My mother supported my decision to join and has always been there for me. My Navy leadership has also been there to make sure that we are well taken care of every day.”

This article is courtesy of the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach.