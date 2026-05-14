Supporting law enforcement shouldn’t be political

Police Week is a time to honor those we’ve lost, but it should also be a reminder of our responsibility to those who continue to serve.

At a time when so much in Washington feels divided, there is one thing that should unite us: supporting the men and women who protect our communities.

Law enforcement is not a partisan issue. It’s a public safety issue. It’s a community issue. And it’s a responsibility that every elected official should take seriously.

Across the country, more than 840,000 law enforcement officers put on the uniform each day knowing they may face danger, uncertainty, and challenges most Americans will never experience. They do it because they believe in service. They do it because they believe in protecting others.

And they deserve our support—without hesitation and without politics.

The reality is, law enforcement agencies are facing serious challenges. Departments are struggling to recruit and retain officers. Staffing levels remain below where they were just a few years ago. At the same time, officers are facing increased threats, with tens of thousands assaulted each year.

Despite these challenges, officers continue to do their jobs—and they’re making a difference.

Recent data shows declines in violent crime across the country, a testament to the hard work and dedication of law enforcement professionals who remain committed to keeping our communities safe.

But we cannot take that progress for granted.

Supporting law enforcement means ensuring they have the tools, training, and resources they need to succeed. It means providing funding for equipment and personnel. It means strengthening penalties for those who assault officers. And it means expanding access to mental health resources for those who carry the weight of this job every day.

These are not partisan ideas—they are common-sense steps that reflect the overwhelming support Americans have for law enforcement.

As a former sheriff, I’ve seen firsthand the impact strong law enforcement has on a community. When officers are supported, communities are safer. When departments are fully staffed, response times improve. When officers have the resources they need, they can focus on what matters most – protecting the people they serve.

Police Week is a time to honor those we’ve lost, but it should also be a reminder of our responsibility to those who continue to serve.

We should not let politics stand in the way of public safety.

Supporting law enforcement is not about party lines—it’s about doing what’s right.

And it’s time we treat it that way.