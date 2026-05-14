Magnolia Mornings: May 14, 2026

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In Mississippi
24 Mississippi airports receive FAA improvement grants
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced this week that 24 municipal airfields in Mississippi have been awarded just over $20 million for facility improvements.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the third round of FY2026 Airport Improvement Program grants, which meet Airport Safety and Resilient Infrastructure Development (ASRID) eligibility and prioritization criteria requirements. ASRID supplemental funds were provided in the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025.
The AIP grants approved for the 24 Mississippi airports include:
- Tunica Municipal Airport – $6,788,600
- George M. Bryan Airport, Starkville – $4,250,000
- Greenville Mid-Delta Airport – $1,795,310
- Golden Triangle Regional Airport – $1,146,555
- Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport – $1,048,653
- New Albany/Union County Airport – $609,000
- Hesler/Noble Field, Laurel – $542,614
- Pontotoc County Airport – $541,285
- Monroe County Airport – $530,000
- Okolona Municipal Airport-Richard Stovall Field – $504,000
- Brookhaven-Lincoln County Airport – $491,625
- Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport – $369,175
- Columbus-Lowndes County Airport – $324,068
- Winona-Montgomery County Airport – $307,680
- James H. Easom Field, Newton – $300,000
- Calhoun County Airport – $208,000
- Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport – $150,000
- Houston Municipal Airport – $150,000
- Magee Municipal Airport – $150,000
- McComb/Pike County Airport/John E. Lewis Field – $150,000
- Poplarville/Pearl River County Airport – $141,276
- Belzoni Municipal Airport – $103,835
- Waynesboro Municipal Airport – $98,848
- Louisville/Winston County Airport – $30,000
National News & Foreign Policy
1. Trump, Xi talks get underway
The New York Times reports that Thursday’s meeting in Beijing between President Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, “took place mostly behind closed doors.”
“Still, the first day of the summit between the leaders of the two most powerful countries produced some revelatory moments about each of the men, their leadership styles and their motivations as they navigate the world’s most significant geopolitical rivalry,” NYT reported. “Mr. Xi welcomed the American president with a grand parade, featuring both the Chinese military and a crowd of cheering children, some holding bouquets and American flags.”
NYT continued, “The opening remarks of each president revealed much about their personal styles. Mr. Xi adopted an almost philosophical tone about the role of great nations on the global stage and Mr. Trump employed his signature style of flattery and exaggeration… Mr. Xi made clear that if the United States sided too heavily with Taiwan, it could bring Beijing and Washington into conflict.”
2. Senators’ pay to be suspended if shutdown occurs
As reported by The Hill, “The Senate on Wednesday unanimously voted to advance a resolution sponsored by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) to suspend senators’ pay during a government shutdown, something that could give lawmakers a powerful incentive not to shutter federal departments because of funding disputes in future years. “
“The resolution only applies to members of the Senate and does not need to be approved by the House or signed by President Trump,” The Hill reported. “It would take effect after the midterm election, so it would not apply to a possible government shutdown this fall, which Republicans think is likely to happen because of the deep animosity between Trump and Democratic senators. The Senate voted 99-0 on the motion to end debate on proceeding to the resolution, signaling that it will easily have enough support to pass the upper chamber.”
The Hill noted, “A senator would not lose his or her salary, as the money would be put in an escrow account. But the money would not be available to lawmakers while the government is shut down.”
Sports
1. William Carey returns to NAIA World Series
William Carey has advanced to the Avista NAIA World Series.
A dramatic 13–11 victory over Cumberlands (Ky.) on Wednesday in Williamsburg, Kentucky sealed the deal for the Crusaders.
The NAIA World Series is set for May 22–30 in Lewiston, Idaho.
2. 123rd Egg Bowl game time announced
The 2026 Egg Bowl game time as been announced.
As part of the annual Disney Advertising Upfront presentation at New York’s Javits Center, Disney and ESPN have announced multiple kickoff times for the 2026 season, including the Egg Bowl.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss will meet in Oxford on Friday, November 27. Kickoff for the 123rd Egg Bowl is set for 11 a.m. on ABC.
This will be the second consecutive, and seventh overall, meeting between the two schools on a Friday. This will also be the second straight season that the Egg Bowl has been played at 11 a.m. on Black Friday.
Markets & Business
1. Dow set to retake 50,000
CNBC reports that stock futures were higher on Thursday, “with the Dow Jones Industrial Average set to retake 50,000 after strong earnings from Cisco Systems and following a key meeting between U.S. and China.”
“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures popped 351 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures traded up 0.2%,” CNBC reported. “Dow futures also got a lift from Boeing, which rose more than 1% as expectations grew that the summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would yield some deals for U.S. companies.”
CNBC added, “In the prior trading day, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite notched new intraday and closing records, even as investors mulled over another hotter-than-expected inflation report.”
2. Weight loss drugs taking a bite out of restaurant business
According to the Wall Street Journal, “Taking weight-loss drugs means eating less—and for many Americans, dining out less, too.”
“A growing body of research shows that people on GLP-1s are denting the restaurant business by cutting back on visits. When they do spring for eating out, orders are often smaller, and they are skipping alcohol,” WSJ reported. “The developments are roiling restaurants as they also deal with rising costs and try to hold on to any customer they can.”
WSJ went on to report, “Many restaurant executives said they were still determining how the drugs are affecting sales and how much to change their offerings in response. But shifts in consumer habits are increasing the urgency for companies to respond with newer menu options and marketing.”