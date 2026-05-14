Magnolia Mornings: May 14, 2026

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In Mississippi

24 Mississippi airports receive FAA improvement grants

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, photo courtesy of Visit Jackson

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced this week that 24 municipal airfields in Mississippi have been awarded just over $20 million for facility improvements.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the third round of FY2026 Airport Improvement Program grants, which meet Airport Safety and Resilient Infrastructure Development (ASRID) eligibility and prioritization criteria requirements. ASRID supplemental funds were provided in the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025.

The AIP grants approved for the 24 Mississippi airports include:

Tunica Municipal Airport – $6,788,600

George M. Bryan Airport, Starkville – $4,250,000

Greenville Mid-Delta Airport – $1,795,310

Golden Triangle Regional Airport – $1,146,555

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport – $1,048,653

New Albany/Union County Airport – $609,000

Hesler/Noble Field, Laurel – $542,614

Pontotoc County Airport – $541,285

Monroe County Airport – $530,000

Okolona Municipal Airport-Richard Stovall Field – $504,000

Brookhaven-Lincoln County Airport – $491,625

Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport – $369,175

Columbus-Lowndes County Airport – $324,068

Winona-Montgomery County Airport – $307,680

James H. Easom Field, Newton – $300,000

Calhoun County Airport – $208,000

Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport – $150,000

Houston Municipal Airport – $150,000

Magee Municipal Airport – $150,000

McComb/Pike County Airport/John E. Lewis Field – $150,000

Poplarville/Pearl River County Airport – $141,276

Belzoni Municipal Airport – $103,835

Waynesboro Municipal Airport – $98,848

Louisville/Winston County Airport – $30,000

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump, Xi talks get underway

(Photo from the White House on X)

The New York Times reports that Thursday’s meeting in Beijing between President Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, “took place mostly behind closed doors.”

“Still, the first day of the summit between the leaders of the two most powerful countries produced some revelatory moments about each of the men, their leadership styles and their motivations as they navigate the world’s most significant geopolitical rivalry,” NYT reported. “Mr. Xi welcomed the American president with a grand parade, featuring both the Chinese military and a crowd of cheering children, some holding bouquets and American flags.”

NYT continued, “The opening remarks of each president revealed much about their personal styles. Mr. Xi adopted an almost philosophical tone about the role of great nations on the global stage and Mr. Trump employed his signature style of flattery and exaggeration… Mr. Xi made clear that if the United States sided too heavily with Taiwan, it could bring Beijing and Washington into conflict.”

2. Senators’ pay to be suspended if shutdown occurs

The Capitol is seen is seen as Senate Republicans work to pass President Donald Trump’s bill of tax breaks and spending cuts by his July Fourth deadline, in Washington, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As reported by The Hill, “The Senate on Wednesday unanimously voted to advance a resolution sponsored by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) to suspend senators’ pay during a government shutdown, something that could give lawmakers a powerful incentive not to shutter federal departments because of funding disputes in future years. “

“The resolution only applies to members of the Senate and does not need to be approved by the House or signed by President Trump,” The Hill reported. “It would take effect after the midterm election, so it would not apply to a possible government shutdown this fall, which Republicans think is likely to happen because of the deep animosity between Trump and Democratic senators. The Senate voted 99-0 on the motion to end debate on proceeding to the resolution, signaling that it will easily have enough support to pass the upper chamber.”

The Hill noted, “A senator would not lose his or her salary, as the money would be put in an escrow account. But the money would not be available to lawmakers while the government is shut down.”

Sports

1. William Carey returns to NAIA World Series

(Photo from William Carey Athletics)

William Carey has advanced to the Avista NAIA World Series.

A dramatic 13–11 victory over Cumberlands (Ky.) on Wednesday in Williamsburg, Kentucky sealed the deal for the Crusaders.

The NAIA World Series is set for May 22–30 in Lewiston, Idaho.

2. 123rd Egg Bowl game time announced

The 2026 Egg Bowl game time as been announced.

As part of the annual Disney Advertising Upfront presentation at New York’s Javits Center, Disney and ESPN have announced multiple kickoff times for the 2026 season, including the Egg Bowl.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss will meet in Oxford on Friday, November 27. Kickoff for the 123rd Egg Bowl is set for 11 a.m. on ABC.

This will be the second consecutive, and seventh overall, meeting between the two schools on a Friday. This will also be the second straight season that the Egg Bowl has been played at 11 a.m. on Black Friday.

Markets & Business

1. Dow set to retake 50,000

CNBC reports that stock futures were higher on Thursday, “with the Dow Jones Industrial Average set to retake 50,000 after strong earnings from Cisco Systems and following a key meeting between U.S. and China.”

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures popped 351 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures traded up 0.2%,” CNBC reported. “Dow futures also got a lift from Boeing, which rose more than 1% as expectations grew that the summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would yield some deals for U.S. companies.”

CNBC added, “In the prior trading day, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite notched new intraday and closing records, even as investors mulled over another hotter-than-expected inflation report.”

2. Weight loss drugs taking a bite out of restaurant business

(From the Wall Street Journal)

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Taking weight-loss drugs means eating less—and for many Americans, dining out less, too.”

“A growing body of research shows that people on GLP-1s are denting the restaurant business by cutting back on visits. When they do spring for eating out, orders are often smaller, and they are skipping alcohol,” WSJ reported. “The developments are roiling restaurants as they also deal with rising costs and try to hold on to any customer they can.”

WSJ went on to report, “Many restaurant executives said they were still determining how the drugs are affecting sales and how much to change their offerings in response. But shifts in consumer habits are increasing the urgency for companies to respond with newer menu options and marketing.”