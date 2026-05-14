Lt. Governor Hosemann appoints Senate Select Committee on Redistricting

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann speaks to city leaders at the Capitol, January 13, 2026. (Photo from MML on Facebook)

Speaker of the House Jason White named his own Select Committee on Redistricting last week.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) announced Thursday that he has created a Senate Select Committee on Redistricting and Reapportionment.

Hosemann’s office said the new select committee is being established following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais and the decision by Governor Tate Reeves (R) to rescind the special session on Supreme Court redistricting.

On Wednesday, the governor announced that he would not be calling lawmakers into a special session to address state Supreme Court redistricting after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the liability orderin Mississippi’s state Supreme Court judicial redistricting case earlier this week.

Governor Reeves did say he expects the Legislature to take up congressional and legislative redistricting between “now” and the 2027 elections.

Hosemann said Senate Pro Tem Dean Kirby will chair the chamber’s select committee.

“I have full confidence that this committee, led by Senator Kirby, will meet in the coming months to gather information, review data, and evaluate potential future redistricting of congressional, legislative, and State Supreme Court districts in light of the Callais decision,” said Lt. Governor Hosemann. “I look forward to reviewing the committee’s recommendations.”

The Senate Select Committee on Redistricting and Reapportionment will consist of 8 Republicans and 2 Democrats. Members are Senators Kirby, Briggs Hopson (R), Josh Harkins (R), Brice Wiggins (R), Jeremy England (R), Lane Taylor (R), Mike Thompson (R), Daniel Sparks (R), Derrick Simmons (D), and Angela Turner Ford (D).

Speaker of the House Jason White (R) named his own Select Committee on Redistricting, among other select House committees, last week.

White said at the time that the House committee will study current districting processes and legal considerations, ensuring Mississippi remains prepared to address future reapportionment with transparency, fairness, and adherence to constitutional requirements.