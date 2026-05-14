Azuria Water Solutions breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Batesville

The Mississippi Development Authority said the company is investing $80 million into the project with an eye on creating 50 jobs at its new Fusible PVC Pipe plant.

Azuria Water Solutions broke ground Wednesday on a new 72,000-square-foot Fusible PVC Pipe manufacturing facility in Batesville.

The Mississippi Development Authority said the company is investing $80 million into the project with an eye on creating 50 jobs. The new Fusible PVC Pipe plant is being located adjacent to an existing Azuria manufacturing facility, which has been operated since 1988 by Insituform Technologies.

Fusible PVC Pipe is manufactured by blending PVC resin with other proprietary additives. The material is then pushed through dies to form pipe products that are cooled, cut, bundled and stored prior to shipment to municipal and industrial users.

Rob Tullman, President & CEO, Azuria Water Solutions, said the company has been a part of the Batesville community for nearly 40 years, “and this new facility is a testament to our ongoing confidence in the state of Mississippi.”

“We are excited to expand our footprint in the region and welcome new Underground Solutions team members to the family,” Tullman said.

Governor Tate Reeves was on hand for the event. He said the company is creating good-paying jobs and helping to strengthen the critical infrastructure communities rely on every day.

“By improving water and utility systems from the ground up, this investment will deliver long-term benefits for Mississippi families while adding even more momentum to our state’s economic success,” Reeves said.

According to MDA, Underground Solutions, an Azuria portfolio company, will operate the plant, which will deliver infrastructure technology for water, sewer and conduit systems. Its products are used to transport water, wastewater and other liquids, as well as conduit for electrical and communication cables.

Underground Solutions expects to begin operations in Batesville in early 2027 and plans to begin hiring for newly created jobs in late 2026.

The Mississippi Development Authority noted that the agency is supporting the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program and providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. The city of Batesville, Panola County, AccelerateMS and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

“Companies don’t choose Mississippi because we make promises. They choose Mississippi because we deliver results. Projects like Underground Solutions move forward here because we align the right partners and deliver the workforce and infrastructure companies need to succeed. That approach keeps investment moving, timelines on track and Mississippi competitive for the long haul,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork.