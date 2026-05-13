Mississippi honors its fallen law enforcement officers and their families

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said while most Mississippians know they will see their families at the end of the day, that is not a guarantee for law enforcement.

Thousands gathered on Tuesday to remember fallen law enforcement officers at events across Mississippi, honoring those who served while showing support for the families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

In the Jackson metro area, hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the officers and their families. Those who laid down their lives for their fellow man include fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, husbands, and wives.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said the family members have endured the stress of unexpectedly losing a loved one. However, he said the fallen officers’ legacies will live on.

DPS’s ceremony at its new headquarters was a “solemn reminder of the true meaning of service, sacrifice, commitment, and honor,” Tindell said.

(Photo from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Facebook)

During the morning ceremony, DPS displayed a wall of 38 fallen law enforcement officers, with 37 men and 1 woman.

“Their courage, dedication, and selflessness are an enduring testament to the highest ideals of public service. Each one of them represents what the best of mankind is,” he said.

The name of Jackson County Deputy Sheriff Joshua Aaron Brashears, 45, will be added to the wall soon. His end of shift was October 17, 2025, when his cruiser hit three horses in the dark on Highway 15, near the Harrison County line, according to local reports. His friends and family described Brashears as a “poet and warrior of hope.”

(Photo from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Facebook)

On Tuesday evening, about 100 people gathered across the street from the State Capitol for a candlelight vigil for the fallen men and women. The event was filled with mounted police, several area departments’ motorcycle patrols, and K-9 units. Attorney General Lynn Fitch was the keynote speaker.

“This vigil is a reminder of the lives of the heroes who have fallen – the men and women who spent their days in service to their friends, neighbors, and even strangers, always with a sense of purpose, duty, and honor. We will always remember their sacrifice,” she said.

Commissioner Tindell also attended the evening event. He told the crowd that while most Mississippians know they will see their families at the end of the day, that is not a guarantee for law enforcement.

“Every day, law enforcement officers put on the badge knowing the sacrifices that come with it. They serve with courage, honor, and pride, willing to give everything for the communities they protect. We must never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will continue to honor their legacy,” Tindell said.