House Ethics chairman Guest, ranking member DeSaulnier give update on Mills investigation

Congressmen Michael Guest and Mark DeSaulnier said the House Ethics Committee is reviewing allegations that Florida Congressman Cory Mills “may have violated various laws, rules, or other standards of conduct.”

U.S. House Committee on Ethics chairman Michael Guest (R), Mississippi’s 3rd District Congressman, and ranking member Mark DeSaulnier (D) from California, released a statement on Monday regarding the investigation into alleged campaign finance violations, domestic assault and dating violence by Florida Congressman Cory Mills (R).

It is rare for the two committee leaders to release a statement on the work of the Ethics Committee while an investigation is ongoing.

Mills’ alleged actions took place last fall and earlier this year against ex-girlfriends who came forward. The congressman has not been charged with any crimes to date.

Florida Congressman Cory Mills

Guest and DeSaulnier said the ISC is reviewing allegations that Mills “may have violated various laws, rules, or other standards of conduct.”

“That review includes a February 2025 incident, in which the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a report that Representative Mills had assaulted a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Although the MPD determined not to charge Representative Mills for assault following this incident, a decision not to bring charges is not a finding of innocence or ‘no wrongdoing,'” the committee leaders said. “The review also includes the circumstances relating to a widely-reported October 2025 court-issued injunction against Representative Mills, which limited his engagement over social media and other forms of contact with a woman, including preventing Representative Mills from going within 500 feet of the woman’s residence or place of employment.”

In November 2025, the Ethics Committee established an Investigative Subcommittee (ISC) to review the various allegations relating to Mills. To date, Guest and DeSaulnier said more than 20 subpoenas have been issued. The ISC has also collected thousands of documents and contacted dozens of witnesses.

“The ISC expects to receive additional relevant documents and testimony in the coming weeks and will take all necessary steps to conduct a full and thorough investigation,” Guest and DeSaulnier said in a joint statement.

Sexual misconduct and ethics violations led two House members – Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX) – to resign last month. Mills has thus far refused to step down despite a push by Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) who filed an expulsion resolution against Mills.

Guest and DeSaulnier concluded their statement by saying, “The Committee takes these and the other allegations very seriously and will continue to review them in a manner that ensures due process and prioritizes witness confidentiality and safety. The Committee will publicly release its findings in accordance with the procedural rules of the Committee and the House.”