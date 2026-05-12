Gas prices causing Mississippians to adjust family budgets, scale down summer plans

“It might not seem like a lot to some,” said Linda Baker in Jackson on Monday. “But an extra $25 is a lot to me.”

Despite the Magnolia State having some of the lowest gas prices in the nation, Mississippians are growing increasingly frustrated at the pump as statewide prices have jumped nearly 25 cents in a month.

From Jackson to Vicksburg to Port Gibson, motorists are concerned about their strained family budgets, scaled-down summer travel plans, and cutbacks at home because of higher gas prices.

On Tuesday morning, the average gas price in Mississippi was $3.98 per gallon for regular unleaded and $4.80 per gallon for premium, according to AAA.

On April 12, a gallon of regular unleaded cost motorists $3.76, while premium came in at $4.58 per gallon.

Gary Ward, a 43-year-old mechanic in Jackson, said his driveway is filled with four gas-guzzling SUVs. He estimated his family of six spends about $180 a week on gas now, up from about $130 a month ago and double from last year.

“But I have myself, my wife, and three sons who must get to work five days a week,” he said. “We have discussed ways to cut back, but we work different shifts.”

To offset the extra $50 a week, his family has halted fast food runs and started carpooling to church and other family activities.

When asked if anyone in his family had considered purchasing an electric vehicle or a hybrid, Ward said, “No, never.”

Jacksonian Linda Baker was filling up her Nissan Maxima Monday afternoon, heading to her sister’s home in Memphis.

The trip takes a full tank both ways, coming in at around $60 to $70, up from $35 a couple of months back.

“It might not seem like a lot to some,” she said. “But an extra $25 is a lot to me.”

The 26-year-old licensed nurse has cut back on entertaining and streaming services to offset gas and other price increases.

“I am just starting on my own. Money is tight, getting tighter,” she explained. “These gas prices hurt.”

Both Ward and Baker were at a Shell Station on East Fortification Street in Jackson, where a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.99 Monday afternoon.

About an hour away in Vicksburg, Reshma Patel, a 41-year-old business owner, was filling his vintage Lexus with mid-grade gasoline at $4.16 a gallon.

Patel’s family is also exploring ways to cut down expenses to pay for gas. They may curtail a couple of weekend trips to various parks in Mississippi and Louisiana.

“If prices continue to go up, we may have to forgo some enrichment activities,” he said of the family’s summer plans with their two children.

The Mississippi Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Stores Association states on its website that a $1 change in a barrel of oil equals an increase of 2.4 cents per gallon to the consumer.

Taxes on gas also add to the cost at the pump. Federal taxes run 18.4 cents per gallon on gas and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel.

Mississippi’s tax on gas is increasing 3 cents this year, up from 21.5 cents per gallon. The state raised its gas tax in 2025 to the 21.5 cents mark from 18.4 cents. Another increase of 3 cents will come in 2027. When the three-year increase is completed, the gas tax will be 27.4 cents per gallon, a 9-cent total increase.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he will move to suspend the federal gas tax for “a period of time” to offset the increases caused by the conflict with Iran. The President cannot take such action alone; Congress must act to suspend the tax.

As reported by the Associated Press, when asked by reporters at the White House how long the tax should be suspended, Trump said, “Until it’s appropriate.” While the tax is only a small percentage of the price of gas, “it’s still money,” Trump said.

Mississippi legislative leaders have not indicated whether or not they would follow suit and pause the planned state gas tax increases. The funds generated from the state gas tax are appropriated for road maintenance and construction through the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

On Monday, Gasbuddy noted that Mississippi has the second-lowest gas prices in the nation, pennies ahead of crude oil-rich Oklahoma and a penny less than neighboring Arkansas. Monday’s prices for those states saw Oklahoma at $3.93 and Arkansas at $3.97.

Yet, having the second-lowest gas prices in the nation was not really helping Greg Forrest of Port Gibson. He was found grumbling about paying $4.78 for premium at an Exxon station. His Escalade was “eating my paycheck,” the 36-year-old construction worker said.

“Gas was like $3. 25 when I bought it,” said Forrest, who also laughed when asked if he would consider buying a hybrid or electric vehicle.

“Those ain’t for me,” he said, adding that he needs an SUV for work and play.

Geopolitical tensions and critical supply issues continue to impact gas prices. CNBC reported early Tuesday morning that oil prices rose again as President Trump said that “the ceasefire with Iran was on life support after rejecting Tehran’s counterproposal to end the war, signaling the conflict in the Middle East could drag on.”

“International benchmark Brent crude futures for July gained 3.1% to $107.31 a barrel as of 6:39 a.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for June rose 3.2% to $101.17 per barrel,” CNBC reported. “Since the U.S. and Israeli-led war against Iran started on Feb. 28, WTI and Brent are both up more than 40%.”