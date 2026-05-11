Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is in stable condition after being shot at a concert

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy, left, is congratulated after his team defeated Mississippi State in an NCAA college football game Nov. 15, 2025, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Missouri announced in a statement that Hardy was shot early Sunday morning and underwent surgery for the gunshot wound later that day.

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy is in stable condition after being shot at a concert in Mississippi, school officials said Monday.

Missouri’s football program announced in a statement that Hardy was shot early Sunday morning and that the All-America running back underwent surgery for the gunshot wound later that day.

WJTV 12 News reported Hardy was shot in the upper leg, according to police, and the Laurel (Mississippi) Leader-Call reported the shooting happened at an outdoor concert at a bike club in Laurel.

“There had been a scheduled concert there of some rappers, or maybe a couple of different rappers,” Laurel police Sgt. Macon Davis told the Leader-Call. “It drew a large crowd, and then gunshots rang out at the end.”

Three people of interest were in custody, Davis told the Leader-Call. He described the scene as a “melee,” saying at least two people were injured and it was a miracle others were not.

The Associated Press left Davis a voicemail requesting more information.

Missouri said it would provide more information on Hardy’s status as it becomes available.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the statement said. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time.”

Hardy earned first-team Associated Press All-America honors last season and was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award given annually to college football’s top running back. He rushed for 1,649 yards to rank second among all Bowl Subdivision players.

Hardy is from Oma, Mississippi. He started his college career at Louisiana-Monroe but transferred to Missouri before the 2025 season.