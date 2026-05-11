Lockers Manufacturing announces $9.7 million expansion in Batesville

Lockers Manufacturing CEO Keith Dunham said the company is well positioned to continue to make customized best-in-class locker products in the USA for decades to come.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced on Monday that Lockers Manufacturing, a custom storage systems producer, is expanding its operations in Batesville with a corporate investment of $9.7 million and the creation of 25 new jobs.

Governor Tate Reeves marked the news by saying, “Mississippi doesn’t wait for opportunity — we build the environment where it happens.”

“Lockers Manufacturing is expanding in Batesville because we deliver speed, certainty and a workforce ready to perform. We’re not interested in slow projects or lost time. We’re interested in results,” Reeves said. “And that’s exactly what this investment represents.”

Lockers Manufacturing has been a trusted leader in high-quality metal lockers since 2014. The company moved into its current Batesville location in 2021 when it purchased a 62,000-square-foot facility in the city’s original industrial zone.

The company provides fully customizable designs across a wide range of materials and technologies, allowing it to meet diverse customer needs. In 2024, Lockers Manufacturing broadened its product offerings to include wood, phenolic, plastic laminate and high-density polyethylene lockers.

MDA noted that Lockers Manufacturing is establishing two additional divisions in Batesville, expanding upon its current wood and plastic locker production. To support its growth, the company is purchasing an existing building and adding new production capabilities.

Lockers Manufacturing CEO Keith Dunham said the company is proud to be a state-of-the-art American manufacturer helping to make Mississippi a stronger place to live and work.

“We are grateful and proud to work with MDES, MDA, the Panola Partnership, the City of Batesville and AccelerateMS as we all support local manufacturing jobs and drive economic growth, which is critical to this local economy,” Dunham said. “With our governor’s support, coupled with national architectural firms who embrace our brand and allow us to participate in their specifications, Lockers Manufacturing is revitalizing the manufacturing community in Mississippi. We are thankful to have the national architectural relationships who embrace our ‘any design, any material, any technology’ slogan.”

Dunham added that Lockers Manufacturing is well positioned to continue to make customized best-in-class locker products in the USA for decades to come.

“As an industry titan, our vision and our mission are built to last, just like our products,” he said.

The Mississippi Development Authority further noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, while the city of Batesville, Panola County and AccelerateMS also are assisting with the project.