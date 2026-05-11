Governor reports 26 injured in Pine Belt from tornadoes

The Mississippi State Department of Health will be meeting with hospitals on Monday to help assess the status of those injured.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) provided an update on the tornado response to still underway across Mississippi’s Pine Belt region on Sunday.

The governor reported a total of 26 injuries caused by last week’s storms, with 22 in Lincoln County, three in Lamar County, and one in Franklin County. The Mississippi State Department of Health will be meeting with hospitals on Monday to help assess the status of those injured, Reeves noted.

Over 1,000 remain without power as utility crews work to restore electricity to the impacted areas as quickly as possible.

The governor went on to share that in Lincoln County, eight roads remain impassable due to debris. Further damage assessments will take place Monday. Hinds, Covington, Jones, and Forrest counties, as well as the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, will support those efforts.

According to Reeves, the American Red Cross shelter in Brookhaven had an occupancy of zero Saturday night while two POD sites continue to operate at the Bogue Chitto Fire Department and East Lincoln Fire Department.

Feeding Operations continue at Bogue Chitto Fire Department, East Lincoln Fire Department, Auburn Road near Calvary Road, and Bogue Chitto Baptist Church.

Samaritan’s Purse has started operating a volunteer intake organization site at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and will be holding orientations for volunteers at 7:30am and 12:30pm. These two orientations will run every day as necessary. Additionally, a donation intake center is located at the Lincoln County School District Building at 702 Saints Trail NW in Brookhaven.

In Lamar County, the governor said damage assessments are complete, and utility companies continue to restore power while debris is being removed from roadways.

A safe room has been moved to a standby status and is available to reopen if the need arises. The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, MS Baptist Relief, Temple Baptist, and others are assisting Mississippians. At this time, there are no outstanding resource requests.

As for Franklin County, Reeves said damage assessments are complete and roadways remain passable. The EOC has returned to normal operations and will continue to assist Mississippians as necessary.