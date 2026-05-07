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Wednesday night storm spawns several...

Wednesday night storm spawns several tornadoes that damage hundreds of homes in three counties

By: Jeremy Pittari - May 7, 2026

So far, 17 injuries have been reported as a result of the storm.

A storm that passed through Mississippi Wednesday night spawned several tornadoes that caused 17 injuries and damaged hundreds of homes in three counties. 

Gov. Tate Reeves stated via social media that the storm damaged 275 homes in Lamar County, 200 homes in Lincoln County and 12 homes in Lawrence County. About 50 apartment units are also reported to have been damaged in Lamar County. 

As of Thursday morning, 17 injuries across state have been reported as a result of the storm. 

“These numbers are preliminary and will change as damage assessments continue,” Reeves stated in the post. 

Dozens of roads in all three counties are affected by downed trees and power lines, a situation road crews have been dispatched to address. 

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is in the process of assisting with damage assessments.  

American Red Cross is working to provide support to residents in Lamar County, while the Cajun Navy is providing assistance in Lincoln County with the deployment of a shelter pod capable of housing about 50 residents, along with supplies and a 30KW generator. 

Reeves said the state is “deploying additional resources as requested by local emergency managers.”

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Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
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