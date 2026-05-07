Wednesday night storm spawns several tornadoes that damage hundreds of homes in three counties

So far, 17 injuries have been reported as a result of the storm.

A storm that passed through Mississippi Wednesday night spawned several tornadoes that caused 17 injuries and damaged hundreds of homes in three counties.

Gov. Tate Reeves stated via social media that the storm damaged 275 homes in Lamar County, 200 homes in Lincoln County and 12 homes in Lawrence County. About 50 apartment units are also reported to have been damaged in Lamar County.

As of Thursday morning, 17 injuries across state have been reported as a result of the storm.

“These numbers are preliminary and will change as damage assessments continue,” Reeves stated in the post.

Dozens of roads in all three counties are affected by downed trees and power lines, a situation road crews have been dispatched to address.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is in the process of assisting with damage assessments.

American Red Cross is working to provide support to residents in Lamar County, while the Cajun Navy is providing assistance in Lincoln County with the deployment of a shelter pod capable of housing about 50 residents, along with supplies and a 30KW generator.

Reeves said the state is “deploying additional resources as requested by local emergency managers.”