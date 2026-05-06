State agencies team up to promote maternal mental health care

“Far too many new moms are dying or suffering in silence from mental health issues, and we are not doing enough to prevent it,” said Dr. Daniel Edney, State Health Officer.

During the month of May, the Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the Postpartum Support Initiative Mississippi are teaming up to share the benefits of helping expectant and postpartum mothers through a potentially difficult time.

“Far too many new moms are dying or suffering in silence from mental health issues, and we are not doing enough to prevent it,” said Dr. Dan Edney, State Health Officer. “Welcoming a new baby should be a time for celebrating, not grieving. We’re proud to partner with DMH and PSI to support maternal mental health and are committed to saving the lives of babies and their mothers.”

Within the Magnolia State, 82% of pregnancy-related deaths could have been avoided if mothers had increased access to the various forms of care they need, including in the areas of mental health, officials said. That assistance can be found in the support of family and friends or require more extensive medical intervention.

State Rep. Samuel Creekmore (R), chairman of the House Public Health and Welfare Committee, said studies of infant mortality show that the ensuring strong mental health for the mother is a big part of addressing the issue.

“I’ve seen statistics where 21% of Mississippi mothers are reported to have postpartum depression, which is the highest in the country,” Creekmore said. “It’s almost double what the national average is.”

He also believes finances can play a part in a person’s mental health, meaning economic growth is also important, especially for parents expecting an addition to the family.

“It’s a large financial hit for families to have a child,” Creekmore said. “And in our impoverished areas they feel that affect I think at a higher level. I’ve read where it could be a $20,000 hit for a family to have a child.”

Women dealing with a miscarriage, or other form of infant mortality, have a greater chance of dealing with depression, PTSD and even anxiety, and therefore need compassionate care to navigate those difficult times.

“The first step towards getting help is reaching out for it,” said Wendy Bailey, DMH Executive Director. “We need to normalize asking for help when it’s needed, and there is maybe no other time it’s needed more than when mothers have welcomed new additions to their families. If you need a hand, Mississippi is full of people ready and willing to help.”

Across the United States, 1 out of 5 expectant mothers are suffering from the negative effects of a mental health disorder during the perinatal period of pregnancy. That time period pertains to the start of a pregnancy up to a year after the birth of the child.

Statistics presented in the December 2025 Maternal Mortality Report, compiled through maternal data collected between 2019 to 2023, show that of the 224 deaths of pregnant women in Mississippi in that five-year period, 73 were directly related to the pregnancy.

“Their findings demonstrate that maternal mortality is overwhelmingly preventable, heavily influenced by social determinants of health, and strongly shaped by inequities and systemic gaps in care,” the report outlined.

Causes of death contributing to the maternal mortality rate include not only mental health conditions, but also cardiovascular conditions and infections. The report notes that COVID-19 was a factor in infections.

Close to a third (32%) of those deaths took place within the first 42 days after delivery, with 38% occurring from 43 days to one year postpartum. Other risk factors included homicide and injury, which were noted to be on the rise, along with obesity, discrimination and an inability to be within safe surroundings.

Recommendations in the report suggest strengthening postpartum care, expanding hypertension protocols, more access to telehealth, utilization of domestic violence awareness campaigns, and perfecting healthcare system coordination.

Rep. Creekmore said he is in the beginning stages of working on legislation in conjunction with Dr. Edney and Bailey to address the preventable aspects that lead to these negative outcomes in the next legislative session.

“From the legislative standpoint, that’s what we need to be looking at – how we can get people the tools they need to be healthy, mentally and physically,” Creekmore added.