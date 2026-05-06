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Speaker White names House Select...

Speaker White names House Select Committees to tackle property taxes, school consolidation, redistricting, more

By: Frank Corder - May 6, 2026

Mississippi Speaker of the House Jason White (Photo from White's Facebook)

  • “By beginning this work now, we will enter the next legislative session with clear priorities, well-developed policy solutions, and a continued focus on advancing commonsense conservative leadership for Mississippi,” White said.

Speaker Jason White (R) has announced the formation of six new House Select Committees to study issues facing Mississippi. The committees will be tasked with developing policy recommendations ahead of the 2027 Legislative Session.

White’s newly established House committees will focus on Government Efficiency, Property Taxes, Redistricting, Judicial Operations, Consolidation, and Specialty Schools.

“The Mississippi House of Representatives has consistently demonstrated a willingness to take on complex issues with thoughtful study, serious discussion, and deliberate action,” White said Wednesday. “Our Select Committee process allows members to engage stakeholders, examine policy from every angle, and build informed, conservative solutions that serve the people of Mississippi.” 

Speaker White said the committees “will help shape meaningful legislation that reflects our commitment to responsible governance.” 

“Following the success of previous Select Committees, which produced substantial legislation and meaningful reforms, the House is once again taking a proactive approach to governing,” Speaker White added. “By beginning this work now, we will enter the next legislative session with clear priorities, well-developed policy solutions, and a continued focus on advancing commonsense conservative leadership for Mississippi.”

The focus of each committee, as shared by White, is outlined below, along with the chairs and members.

The Select Committee on Government Efficiency will review opportunities to streamline state government operations, reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, and identify ways taxpayer dollars can be used more effectively and transparently.

Hank Zuber, Co-Chair 
Steve Lott, Co-Chair 
Elliot Burch 
Jim Estrada 
Bob Evans 
Kevin Felsher 
Kevin Ford 
Clay Mansell 
Missy McGee 
Jonathan McMillan 
Tracey Rosebud 
Randy Rushing 
Omeria Scott 
Troy Smith 
Beth Waldo 
Otha Williams 
Lee Yancey  

The Select Committee on Property Taxes will examine Mississippi’s property tax framework, explore reforms that provide relief to homeowners and businesses, and evaluate long-term strategies to ensure fairness and sustainability in local government funding. 

Trey Lamar, Co-Chair 
Shane Barnett, Co-Chair 
Shane Aguirre 
Brent Anderson 
Manly Barton 
Cedric Burnett 
Bryant Clark 
Ronnie Crudup 
Clay Deweese 
Zach Grady 
Jeff Guice 
Josh Hawkins 
Hester Jackson-McCray 
Gene Newman 
Brent Powell 

The Select Committee on Redistricting will study current districting processes and legal considerations, ensuring Mississippi remains prepared to address future reapportionment with transparency, fairness, and adherence to constitutional requirements. 

Noah Sanford, Co-Chair 
Kevin Horan, Co-Chair 
Scott Bounds 
Sam Creekmore 
Dan Eubanks 
Casey Eure 
Rodney Hall 
Joey Hood 
Lataisha Jackson 
Timaka James-Jones 
Brad Mattox 
Jay McKnight 
Carl Mickens 
Tracey Rosebud 
Mark Tullos 
Robert Sanders

The Select Committee on Judicial Operations will focus on the structure and administration of Mississippi’s court system, reviewing efficiency, access to justice, court resources, and opportunities to improve judicial processes statewide. 

Angela Cockerham, Co-Chair 
Joey Hood, Co-Chair 
Lawrence Blackmon 
Chuck Blackwell 
Jimmy Fondren 
Justis Gibbs 
Kevin Horan 
Sam Mims 
Daryl Porter 
Noah Sanford 
Mark Tullos 
Percy Watson 
Shanda Yates 

The Select Committee on Consolidation will evaluate opportunities for consolidation within our K-12 public schools as well as community college and IHL systems. 

Rob Roberson, Co-Chair 
Donnie Scoggin, Co-Chair 
Otis Anthony 
Tracy Arnold 
Donnie Bell 
Bubba Carpenter 
Gregory Elliott 
Greg Holloway 
Kenji Holloway 
Celeste Hurst 
Trey Lamar 
Kent McCarty 
Jansen Owen 
Kimberly Remak 
Rickey Thompson 
Bubba Tubb

The Select Committee on Specialty Schools will study Mississippi’s specialized educational institutions and programs, examining opportunities to strengthen educational access, improve outcomes, and ensure students with unique talents and needs receive the highest quality support and instruction. 

Steve Massengill, Co-Chair 
Andy Boyd, Co-Chair 
Chris Bell 
Becky Currie 
Kevin Felsher 
Stephanie Foster 
Karl Gibbs 
Vince Mangold 
Missy McGee 
Dana McLean 
Fabian Nelson 
Karl Oliver 
Jansen Owen 
Rob Roberson
Shanda Yates

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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