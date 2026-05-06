Speaker White names House Select Committees to tackle property taxes, school consolidation, redistricting, more

Mississippi Speaker of the House Jason White (Photo from White's Facebook)
- “By beginning this work now, we will enter the next legislative session with clear priorities, well-developed policy solutions, and a continued focus on advancing commonsense conservative leadership for Mississippi,” White said.
Speaker Jason White (R) has announced the formation of six new House Select Committees to study issues facing Mississippi. The committees will be tasked with developing policy recommendations ahead of the 2027 Legislative Session.
White’s newly established House committees will focus on Government Efficiency, Property Taxes, Redistricting, Judicial Operations, Consolidation, and Specialty Schools.
“The Mississippi House of Representatives has consistently demonstrated a willingness to take on complex issues with thoughtful study, serious discussion, and deliberate action,” White said Wednesday. “Our Select Committee process allows members to engage stakeholders, examine policy from every angle, and build informed, conservative solutions that serve the people of Mississippi.”
Speaker White said the committees “will help shape meaningful legislation that reflects our commitment to responsible governance.”
“Following the success of previous Select Committees, which produced substantial legislation and meaningful reforms, the House is once again taking a proactive approach to governing,” Speaker White added. “By beginning this work now, we will enter the next legislative session with clear priorities, well-developed policy solutions, and a continued focus on advancing commonsense conservative leadership for Mississippi.”
The focus of each committee, as shared by White, is outlined below, along with the chairs and members.
The Select Committee on Government Efficiency will review opportunities to streamline state government operations, reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, and identify ways taxpayer dollars can be used more effectively and transparently.
Hank Zuber, Co-Chair
Steve Lott, Co-Chair
Elliot Burch
Jim Estrada
Bob Evans
Kevin Felsher
Kevin Ford
Clay Mansell
Missy McGee
Jonathan McMillan
Tracey Rosebud
Randy Rushing
Omeria Scott
Troy Smith
Beth Waldo
Otha Williams
Lee Yancey
The Select Committee on Property Taxes will examine Mississippi’s property tax framework, explore reforms that provide relief to homeowners and businesses, and evaluate long-term strategies to ensure fairness and sustainability in local government funding.
Trey Lamar, Co-Chair
Shane Barnett, Co-Chair
Shane Aguirre
Brent Anderson
Manly Barton
Cedric Burnett
Bryant Clark
Ronnie Crudup
Clay Deweese
Zach Grady
Jeff Guice
Josh Hawkins
Hester Jackson-McCray
Gene Newman
Brent Powell
The Select Committee on Redistricting will study current districting processes and legal considerations, ensuring Mississippi remains prepared to address future reapportionment with transparency, fairness, and adherence to constitutional requirements.
Noah Sanford, Co-Chair
Kevin Horan, Co-Chair
Scott Bounds
Sam Creekmore
Dan Eubanks
Casey Eure
Rodney Hall
Joey Hood
Lataisha Jackson
Timaka James-Jones
Brad Mattox
Jay McKnight
Carl Mickens
Tracey Rosebud
Mark Tullos
Robert Sanders
The Select Committee on Judicial Operations will focus on the structure and administration of Mississippi’s court system, reviewing efficiency, access to justice, court resources, and opportunities to improve judicial processes statewide.
Angela Cockerham, Co-Chair
Joey Hood, Co-Chair
Lawrence Blackmon
Chuck Blackwell
Jimmy Fondren
Justis Gibbs
Kevin Horan
Sam Mims
Daryl Porter
Noah Sanford
Mark Tullos
Percy Watson
Shanda Yates
The Select Committee on Consolidation will evaluate opportunities for consolidation within our K-12 public schools as well as community college and IHL systems.
Rob Roberson, Co-Chair
Donnie Scoggin, Co-Chair
Otis Anthony
Tracy Arnold
Donnie Bell
Bubba Carpenter
Gregory Elliott
Greg Holloway
Kenji Holloway
Celeste Hurst
Trey Lamar
Kent McCarty
Jansen Owen
Kimberly Remak
Rickey Thompson
Bubba Tubb
The Select Committee on Specialty Schools will study Mississippi’s specialized educational institutions and programs, examining opportunities to strengthen educational access, improve outcomes, and ensure students with unique talents and needs receive the highest quality support and instruction.
Steve Massengill, Co-Chair
Andy Boyd, Co-Chair
Chris Bell
Becky Currie
Kevin Felsher
Stephanie Foster
Karl Gibbs
Vince Mangold
Missy McGee
Dana McLean
Fabian Nelson
Karl Oliver
Jansen Owen
Rob Roberson
Shanda Yates