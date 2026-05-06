Speaker White names House Select Committees to tackle property taxes, school consolidation, redistricting, more

“By beginning this work now, we will enter the next legislative session with clear priorities, well-developed policy solutions, and a continued focus on advancing commonsense conservative leadership for Mississippi,” White said.

Speaker Jason White (R) has announced the formation of six new House Select Committees to study issues facing Mississippi. The committees will be tasked with developing policy recommendations ahead of the 2027 Legislative Session.

White’s newly established House committees will focus on Government Efficiency, Property Taxes, Redistricting, Judicial Operations, Consolidation, and Specialty Schools.

“The Mississippi House of Representatives has consistently demonstrated a willingness to take on complex issues with thoughtful study, serious discussion, and deliberate action,” White said Wednesday. “Our Select Committee process allows members to engage stakeholders, examine policy from every angle, and build informed, conservative solutions that serve the people of Mississippi.”

Speaker White said the committees “will help shape meaningful legislation that reflects our commitment to responsible governance.”

“Following the success of previous Select Committees, which produced substantial legislation and meaningful reforms, the House is once again taking a proactive approach to governing,” Speaker White added. “By beginning this work now, we will enter the next legislative session with clear priorities, well-developed policy solutions, and a continued focus on advancing commonsense conservative leadership for Mississippi.”

The focus of each committee, as shared by White, is outlined below, along with the chairs and members.

The Select Committee on Government Efficiency will review opportunities to streamline state government operations, reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, and identify ways taxpayer dollars can be used more effectively and transparently.

Hank Zuber, Co-Chair

Steve Lott, Co-Chair

Elliot Burch

Jim Estrada

Bob Evans

Kevin Felsher

Kevin Ford

Clay Mansell

Missy McGee

Jonathan McMillan

Tracey Rosebud

Randy Rushing

Omeria Scott

Troy Smith

Beth Waldo

Otha Williams

Lee Yancey

The Select Committee on Property Taxes will examine Mississippi’s property tax framework, explore reforms that provide relief to homeowners and businesses, and evaluate long-term strategies to ensure fairness and sustainability in local government funding.

Trey Lamar, Co-Chair

Shane Barnett, Co-Chair

Shane Aguirre

Brent Anderson

Manly Barton

Cedric Burnett

Bryant Clark

Ronnie Crudup

Clay Deweese

Zach Grady

Jeff Guice

Josh Hawkins

Hester Jackson-McCray

Gene Newman

Brent Powell

The Select Committee on Redistricting will study current districting processes and legal considerations, ensuring Mississippi remains prepared to address future reapportionment with transparency, fairness, and adherence to constitutional requirements.

Noah Sanford, Co-Chair

Kevin Horan, Co-Chair

Scott Bounds

Sam Creekmore

Dan Eubanks

Casey Eure

Rodney Hall

Joey Hood

Lataisha Jackson

Timaka James-Jones

Brad Mattox

Jay McKnight

Carl Mickens

Tracey Rosebud

Mark Tullos

Robert Sanders

The Select Committee on Judicial Operations will focus on the structure and administration of Mississippi’s court system, reviewing efficiency, access to justice, court resources, and opportunities to improve judicial processes statewide.

Angela Cockerham, Co-Chair

Joey Hood, Co-Chair

Lawrence Blackmon

Chuck Blackwell

Jimmy Fondren

Justis Gibbs

Kevin Horan

Sam Mims

Daryl Porter

Noah Sanford

Mark Tullos

Percy Watson

Shanda Yates

The Select Committee on Consolidation will evaluate opportunities for consolidation within our K-12 public schools as well as community college and IHL systems.

Rob Roberson, Co-Chair

Donnie Scoggin, Co-Chair

Otis Anthony

Tracy Arnold

Donnie Bell

Bubba Carpenter

Gregory Elliott

Greg Holloway

Kenji Holloway

Celeste Hurst

Trey Lamar

Kent McCarty

Jansen Owen

Kimberly Remak

Rickey Thompson

Bubba Tubb

The Select Committee on Specialty Schools will study Mississippi’s specialized educational institutions and programs, examining opportunities to strengthen educational access, improve outcomes, and ensure students with unique talents and needs receive the highest quality support and instruction.

Steve Massengill, Co-Chair

Andy Boyd, Co-Chair

Chris Bell

Becky Currie

Kevin Felsher

Stephanie Foster

Karl Gibbs

Vince Mangold

Missy McGee

Dana McLean

Fabian Nelson

Karl Oliver

Jansen Owen

Rob Roberson

Shanda Yates