Magnolia Mornings: May 6, 2026

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In Mississippi

Stamp Out Hunger drive this Saturday across Mississippi

Each year, letter carriers in Mississippi and across the country head out on their routes on the second Saturday in May to collect donations of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries.

Since launching in 1993, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive has grown into the nation’s largest one-day food drive, helping to fill the food bank shelves throughout the United States.

Simply leave your donation of non-perishable food in a bag near your mailbox on Saturday, May 9, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein, such as canned tuna, salmon, beans, and peanut butter, are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain/low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners, and 100% fruit juice also top the list.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump pauses Project Freedom amid peace talks

(Photo from the White House on X)

The Hill reports that “President Trump announced a pause on the U.S. operation Project Freedom on Tuesday evening based on a request from Pakistan and other countries but added that the U.S. Navy blockade of ships in the Strait of Hormuz will remain in place.”

“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The Hill noted that the halt of the U.S.-led effort “to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which began early Monday, comes as Iranian armed forces have fired drones and missiles at U.S. military assets in the region and the U.S military has retaliated, sinking six Iranian small boats.”

2. Trump looms large in Indiana Republican Primary

(Photo from Shutterstock)

As reported by the New York Times, “President Trump vowed political payback last year when Republican state lawmakers in Indiana defied him on redistricting, refusing to draw new congressional maps to help the party in the midterms.”

“He delivered on that threat,” NYT reported. “On Tuesday, Republican primary voters backed at least five of the seven challengers whom Mr. Trump endorsed over incumbent state senators, according to The Associated Press. One incumbent was re-elected, and one race was too close to call.”

The Hill continued, “The challengers backed by the president included his photo on their campaign literature and posted social media photos of themselves at the White House. Some of the incumbents took pains to explain points of agreement with Mr. Trump, even as the president attacked them on social media.”

“Tonight was a lesson to Republican lawmakers throughout the nation,” said Senator Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican who backed the challengers. “There are consequences for not representing your voters.”

Sports

1. Miss. State run rules Nicholls

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

No. 11 Mississippi State did not waste much time turning an early deficit into another lopsided night at Dudy Noble Field.

Ace Reese homered twice and drove in six runs, Reed Stallman added two homers and five RBIs as MSU overwhelmed Nicholls 21-6 in seven innings Tuesday night.

The Diamond Dawgs (37-12) trailed 2-0 after Caston Thompson’s two-run homer in the top of the first, but MSU answered with a 12-run bottom half and never slowed down. State finished with 18 hits, six home runs and seven walks while ending the game early by the 10-run rule.

2. No. 1 PRCC advances in Region Tournament

(Photo from PRCC Athletics)

Riding a 13-strikeout gem from Drew Harrison, the No. 1 Pearl River baseball team opened Region 23 Tournament play with a 4-1 win over 9-seed Hinds.

With the win, Pearl River advances to face the winner of No. 4 Jones College and No. 5 Copiah-Lincoln on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

All Region 23 Tournament games will be livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com.

Markets & Business

1. Futures up, oil down as U.S.-Iran conflict nears end

CNBC reports that stock futures rose on Wednesday “following a report that the U.S. and Iran were nearing an agreement to end the war.”

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 492 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.9%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.5%,” CNBC reported. “Oil prices plunged as traders pared exposure on hopes the war would end soon. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped nearly 9% to around $93 per barrel. International Brent lost 7.7% to trade near $101.”

CNBC added, “Stocks posted strong gains Tuesday, lifted by strong earnings and the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. remaining in place.”

2. CSI acquires Hattiesburg, Erie Amcor facilities

(Photo from CSI website)

Closure Systems International announced Tuesday the acquisition of two beverage closure compression molding facilities from Amcor located in Erie, Pennsylvania and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The facilities specialize in serving high-volume beverage applications, including carbonated soft drinks, water, and hot-fill products.

The Erie facility is an approximately 183,000-square-foot site with a long-standing operational footprint and specialized assets. The Hattiesburg facility is an approximately 119,000-square-foot site featuring a modern layout, comprehensive assets, and available capacity to support future growth.

The addition of the Erie and Hattiesburg facilities strengthens CSI’s manufacturing footprint, particularly in North America, and expands its capacity and expertise across high-volume beverage and adjacent categories, including protein and isotonic drinks, juice, and industrial uses.