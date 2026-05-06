Canton Flea Market returns for 62nd year

Held on the second Thursday of May and October each year, this one-day event is recognized as one of the Southeast’s original and finest arts and crafts shows.

It’s the thrill of the hunt. Finding that perfect treasure is always a rush, and many look for their special find at the Canton Flea Market.

One of the South’s most cherished shopping and arts traditions returns this spring as the Canton Flea Market Arts & Crafts Show takes over Historic Canton Courthouse Square on Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., celebrating its 62nd year.

(Photo from Canton Tourism)

Held on the second Thursday of May and October each year, this one-day event is recognized as one of the Southeast’s original and finest arts and crafts shows.

What began in 1965 as a small art show featuring local painters displaying their work along the courthouse fence has grown into a nationally known event that now attracts up to 1,000 artists and craftsmen from across the country.

(Photo from Canton Tourism)

Today, visitors stroll Canton’s picturesque historic square and surrounding streets, discovering handcrafted jewelry, pottery, home décor, fine art, specialty foods, antiques, plants, and unique Southern finds. It’s part art fair, part treasure hunt, and part spring social tradition.

The Canton Flea Market has become a tradition among shoppers, many traveling by bus from other parts of the state or around the South to spend the day in Canton.

“It’s a family affair for us,” says Sarah Anderson. “My sister and I and a few friends wouldn’t miss it. At this stage of the game, we don’t need a thing, but we don’t want to miss the opportunity to buy something unique while we are there.”

(Photo from Canton Tourism)

The event also reflects Canton’s creative legacy. Madison County was home to the influential Mississippi Art Colony, founded in the 1940s, which helped establish the region as an important center for artists and makers. That artistic spirit still lives on through the Flea Market and Canton’s continued celebration of creativity and culture.

For readers looking for an easy spring getaway, Canton offers a walkable historic downtown, beautiful courthouse architecture, local boutiques, and the bonus of being located just minutes from the Natchez Trace Parkway—making the Flea Market an ideal stop on a Mississippi road trip or scenic weekend escape.