Magnolia Mornings: May 5, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Occupation training investments made at NWCC

AccelerateMS says it is investing in Northwest Mississippi Community College to strengthen the region’s workforce pipeline through a new commercial electrical program and expanding the college’s robotic welding training.

The investment enhances training opportunities for both credit and non-credit students at the Batesville Concourse and DeSoto Centers, equipping labs with commercial electrical systems and robotic welding technology. These programs prepare students for modern manufacturing and industrial environments where electrical systems, automation, and robotic welding intersect.

With the $1.9 million investment, Northwest expanded workforce training capacity in high-demand fields, adding 36 seats annually to the commercial electrical and welding programs. Additionally, equipment will be used to support direct industry training as needed in the region.

2. Applications for 2026 Wild Hog Control Program now open

(Photo from MDAC)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) has begun accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP).

The application period will remain open until May 15, 2026. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

Through the WHCP, MDAC provides “smart” traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. MDAC provides the training necessary to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp .

National News & Foreign Policy

1. U.S. guiding ships through Strait of Hormuz as Iran attacks vessels

FILE – Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri,File)

The Hill reports that the “ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is showing major cracks for the first time since President Trump declared it would extend indefinitely to allow for peace negotiations.”

“The president’s move to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday led to tit-for-tat attack between U.S. and Iranian forces. After Iran opened fire on U.S. warships, the U.S. military retaliated in destroying six Iranian small boats, according to Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command (Centcom),” The Hill reported. “Cooper said the military intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones. He ‘strongly advised’ Iran to stay away from U.S. military assets as the U.S. proceeds with Project Freedom, the effort to help ships navigate through the strait.”

The Hill went on to report, “Centcom said Monday that two cargo ships passed through the strait, but hundreds remain stuck in the Persian Gulf.”

2. SCOTUS clears way for Louisiana redistricting

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

As reported by the Washington Post, “The Supreme Court on Monday evening issued an emergency order paving the way for the effort by Republicans in Louisiana to redraw their state’s congressional map in accordance with the court’s ideologically split decision last week to significantly weaken the Voting Rights Act.”

“In an unsigned opinion, the court granted a request by the plaintiffs to expedite the transmission of the Voting Rights Act opinion, which limits consideration of race in the drawing of electoral maps, to a lower court,” WP reported. “Normally, it takes 32 days for a Supreme Court ruling to be formally conveyed to lower courts, but Monday’s order cuts that timeline short, allowing Louisiana to more rapidly redraw its maps in the hopes of yielding more wins for Republicans.”

WP continued, “Other red states in the South are also scrambling to redraw majority-minority districts in light of the high court’s ruling, further intensifying a gerrymandering war unprecedented in modern times. The efforts could shift the dynamics of the upcoming midterm elections, when most political analysts expect Democrats to pick up enough seats to capture control of the U.S. House.”

Sports

1. Southern Miss stays at No. 12 as Miss. State, Ole Miss drop spots in Top 25

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Mississippi State dropped one spot in this week’s D1 Baseball Top 25, coming in at No. 11 while Southern Miss remained at No. 12. Ole Miss fell three spots, from No. 17 to No. 20.

The new rankings released on Monday came after Mississippi State and Ole Miss lost 2 out of 3 in their weekend series against now No. 4 Texas and No. 17 Arkansas, respectively.

Southern Miss swept their series against ULM.

The road ahead for the Big 3 don’t get any easier, as Mississippi State hosts Nicholls on Tuesday before hosting No. 6 Auburn this weekend. Southern Miss travels to Virginia to face James Madison while Ole Miss hosts No. 9 Texas A&M.

2. JSU introduces Johnson as new Head Men’s Basketball Coach

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Trey Johnson was formally introduced as the new head men’s basketball coach at Jackson State University in front of family, friends, former teammates, and alumni at the Lee E. Williams Athletics & Assembly Center on Monday morning.

He was named as the interim head coach early in April, and had the tag removed on April 15. Johnson served as the Associate Head Coach at Jackson State over the past four seasons.

Johnson’s connection to Jackson State runs deep. His father, brother, wife, and several extended family members also attended the university. His wife, Dana Johnson (Yoshimura), is a former SWAC Champion and Defensive Player of the Year in volleyball.

Markets & Business

1. Futures up, oil down after shaky Monday

CNBC reports that “U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday, a day after the major averages suffered declines amid growing concerns that conflict in the Middle East could escalate once more.”

“S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.6%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 132 points, or 0.3%,” CNBC reported. “Crude prices declined across the board, giving equity futures a boost. West Texas Intermediate dipped 2% to around $104 per barrel. Brent lost 1.3% to trade at $112.96.”

CNBC noted, “Stocks fell on Monday after the United Arab Emirates said on Monday that Iran launched drones and missiles against it, putting an already fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran on even shakier ground.”

2. Where college grads are landing jobs

According to the Wall Street Journal, “A string of cities across America’s Sunbelt are emerging as graduate-hiring hot spots in an otherwise challenging job market for young professionals, an exclusive analysis shows.”

“Birmingham, Ala., tops the list of the places where newly minted graduates are landing jobs with a college-level career track, followed by Tampa, Fla., according to the new study by payroll processor ADP,” WSJ reported. “In fact, six of the list’s top 10—including Raleigh, N.C.; Tulsa, Okla.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Charlotte, N.C.—are in the South.”

WSJ added, “Other pockets of the country also punch above their weight as early-career launchpads for their mix of 20-something hiring, pay and affordability. Columbus, Ohio, and California’s San Jose area unexpectedly got top scores this year—evidence that even places with so-so earning potential or high costs of living can be prime locations for landing that first job postgraduation.”