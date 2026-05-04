Mississippi revenues exceed April estimates by $64.6 million

- With two months remaining in the current fiscal year, Mississippi revenues are exceeding legislative estimates by $184.6 million through April.
A new report from the Legislative Budget Office on Monday shows total revenue collections in Mississippi for the month of April came in at $64.6 million, or 6.38% above estimates.
The LBO report also showed that the State of Mississippi has taken in $184.6 million, or 2.98%
more this fiscal year than estimated, with two months remaining in the 2026 Fiscal Year.
The full year state revenue estimate is $7.552 billion. The estimate was revised down by $75 million in November 2025 ahead of the start of the 2026 session.
Fiscal year-to-date total revenue collections through April 2026 are $97.2 million, or 1.55% above the prior year’s collections.
General Fund collections for April 2026 were $17 million, or 1.61% above the prior year’s actual
collections, as were corporate income tax collections, which LBO reports as $63.7 million above the prior year.
Sales tax collections, which have been a bright spot for the State, came in below the same month in the prior year by $3.5 million.
Individual income tax collections were also down from the same month in the prior year, with LBO reporting April 2026 collections at $69.9 million below April 2025.