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Mississippi revenues exceed April...

Mississippi revenues exceed April estimates by $64.6 million

By: Frank Corder - May 4, 2026

  • With two months remaining in the current fiscal year, Mississippi revenues are exceeding legislative estimates by $184.6 million through April.

A new report from the Legislative Budget Office on Monday shows total revenue collections in Mississippi for the month of April came in at $64.6 million, or 6.38% above estimates.

The LBO report also showed that the State of Mississippi has taken in $184.6 million, or 2.98%
more this fiscal year than estimated, with two months remaining in the 2026 Fiscal Year.

The full year state revenue estimate is $7.552 billion. The estimate was revised down by $75 million in November 2025 ahead of the start of the 2026 session.

Fiscal year-to-date total revenue collections through April 2026 are $97.2 million, or 1.55% above the prior year’s collections.

General Fund collections for April 2026 were $17 million, or 1.61% above the prior year’s actual
collections, as were corporate income tax collections, which LBO reports as $63.7 million above the prior year.

Sales tax collections, which have been a bright spot for the State, came in below the same month in the prior year by $3.5 million.

Individual income tax collections were also down from the same month in the prior year, with LBO reporting April 2026 collections at $69.9 million below April 2025.

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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