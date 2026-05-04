Mississippi revenues exceed April estimates by $64.6 million

With two months remaining in the current fiscal year, Mississippi revenues are exceeding legislative estimates by $184.6 million through April.

A new report from the Legislative Budget Office on Monday shows total revenue collections in Mississippi for the month of April came in at $64.6 million, or 6.38% above estimates.

The LBO report also showed that the State of Mississippi has taken in $184.6 million, or 2.98%

more this fiscal year than estimated, with two months remaining in the 2026 Fiscal Year.

The full year state revenue estimate is $7.552 billion. The estimate was revised down by $75 million in November 2025 ahead of the start of the 2026 session.

Fiscal year-to-date total revenue collections through April 2026 are $97.2 million, or 1.55% above the prior year’s collections.

General Fund collections for April 2026 were $17 million, or 1.61% above the prior year’s actual

collections, as were corporate income tax collections, which LBO reports as $63.7 million above the prior year.

Sales tax collections, which have been a bright spot for the State, came in below the same month in the prior year by $3.5 million.

Individual income tax collections were also down from the same month in the prior year, with LBO reporting April 2026 collections at $69.9 million below April 2025.