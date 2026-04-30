With Kirby not seeking re-election, Yancey announces run for Senate District 30

State Senator Dean Kirby has served in the Mississippi Senate since 1992. He will not seek a 10th term next year. State Rep. Lee Yancey, a former state senator, will run to succeed Kirby instead of seeking a statewide office.

Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby (R) has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the Mississippi Senate in 2027.

Kirby, who turns 80 this year, has served in the state Senate since 1992. He represents Senate District 30 and has been the chamber’s Pro Tem since 2020.

As the chamber’s Pro Tem elected by the members, Kirby oversees the operations of the Senate and chairs the Rules Committee. He also the vice chair of the Interstate and Federal Cooperation Committee and currently serves on Senate committees for Corrections, Drug Policy, Finance, Insurance, Judiciary A, Medicaid, and Municipalities.

Kirby has been actively involved in Republican Party politics since the late 1970s when he chaired the Rankin County Republican Executive Committee. His election to the Mississippi Senate came after redistricting following the 1990 Census. In 1991, Kirby ousted then incumbent State Senator Barbara Blanton despite being outspent by a 5-1 margin.

Well-wishers poured across social media Thursday, with former state Senator turned Secretary of State Michael Watson leading the pack, saying Kirby “is a good friend who always poured into me.”

“He’s done it the right way and has been a wonderful public servant,” Watson said, an announced candidate for Lt. Governor in next year’s election cycle.

As for who will run to fill the Senate District 30 seat, State Rep. Lee Yancey (R) declared his intention to run for the open seat. He said Kirby has faithfully served the district in the State Senate and he his grateful for Kirby’s decades of leadership.

“With Senator Kirby’s recent announcement that he will not seek re-election, I am announcing my candidacy today in Senate District 30 because I believe it is the best way for me to do more for Rankin County,” Yancey said.

Yancey, 57, previously served in the Mississippi Senate from 2008-2012 before returning to the Legislation in the Mississippi House of Representatives in 2020. He had been rumored to be considering a possible statewide run for Insurance Commissioner or Secretary of State.

Yancey currently chairs the House Business and Commerce Committee and previously chaired the Drug Policy Committee. He also serves on House committees for Insurance, Judiciary A, Medicaid, Public Health and Human Services, Public Utilities, Rules, and Ways and Means.

“I would be honored to continue serving the people of Rankin County in State Senate District 30 in the future, and I ask for your support in the 2027 election as we work together for a stronger Mississippi for our children and grandchildren,” Yancey said.

Response to Yancey’s announcement drew praise from colleagues on both sides of the Capitol.

“Man, losing my desk mate but love to have you! You’d be great,” State Senator Brice Wiggins (R) commented on Yancey’s Facebook page.

State Rep. Bubba Carpenter (R) said, “Good luck my friend!!” while State Rep. Kimberly Remak (R) posted a gif of applause.

Other candidates will likely enter the Senate race now that Kirby’s intentions have been made public. Qualifying for the 2027 legislative and statewide races will open in January.