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Governor Reeves announces new Rural...

Governor Reeves announces new Rural Health Transformation Program Office

By: Jeremy Pittari - April 29, 2026

  • The office will act as the hub for coordination of the state’s rural health transformation plan. Richard Grimes has been named the office’s project manager.

A new governmental office has been established in Mississippi under the Office of the Governor to oversee the state’s efforts to enact changes to rural health care. 

On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R) announced the creation of the Rural Health Transformation Program Office. The office will act as the hub for coordination of the state’s rural health transformation plan, while also aligning respective agencies and ensuring accountability. 

Richard Grimes will serve as the office’s project manager. He is a CPA with healthcare guidance experience and skills in financial navigation and ensuring long-term sustainability.

As part of the launch of the office, a new website will allow the state’s residents to keep up with funding opportunities and the office’s progress in implementing the planned initiatives.

“This is a massive step forward for healthcare in Mississippi,” said Reeves. “By establishing a dedicated office and launching this website, we are putting the structure and transparency in place to deliver real, lasting improvements for our rural communities.”

The state’s rural health care transformation plan will be funded by monies provided under the Trump Administration.

Mississippi’s plan was developed with assistance from the Mississippi State Department of Mental Health, State Department of Health, Division of Medicaid, healthcare providers and local leaders, among others.

Under the program, states are expected to address healthcare gaps in the state, provide support to healthcare professionals and utilize existing technology to provide improved healthcare results. 

The program will include assessing the state’s current rural healthcare infrastructure in efforts to target initiatives that will improve workforce development, create a statewide healthcare exchange, expand telehealth and ultimately ensure Mississippians in the rural parts of the state have access to top-notch and reliable care.

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Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
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