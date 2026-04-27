Bain running for State Auditor

State Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, right, answers a question from Rep. Edward Blackmon Jr., D-Canton, during a discussion over a transgender youth bill in the Mississippi House in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The former north Mississippi lawmaker has picked up a key early endorsement from former Governor Phil Bryant, a former State Auditor himself who calls Bain “the real deal—a true conservative who shares our Mississippi values.”

Nick Bain has been planning a return to public office for well over a year. This week, the former north Mississippi State Representative is officially announcing a bid for State Auditor in the 2027 statewide election cycle.

Bain, an attorney, previously represented District 2 in the Mississippi House of Representatives for 12 years. He was first elected to the Legislature as a Democrat in 2011, going on to win re-election four years later. He switched to the Republican Party in 2019 ahead of winning his third term in the state House, where he served as the House Judiciary B chairman.

At the time of his party switch, Bain said in March 2019, “I’m tired of sitting on the sidelines. I’m ready to be part of the policymaking in Mississippi. I have always been conservative in my voting record concerning Second Amendment rights and social issues like protecting the sanctity of life and family values. With this switch, I know I will be able to better help my constituents of Alcorn County in House District 2.”

Yet, four years later, Bain lost his re-election bid by 26 votes in the 2023 Republican Primary to now State Rep. Brad Mattox.

Now, with the backing of former Governor Phil Bryant (R), Bain is launching his first bid for statewide office.

“I was in the House for a long time. I’ve been a lawyer for going on 20 years. But prior to that, I went to Ole Miss, and I studied accounting, marketing, and earned a law degree,” Bain told Magnolia Tribune in an interview ahead of his official campaign launch on Monday.

He said he has represented cities, counties and other governmental entities over the years as well as people charged with the types of crimes the Auditor’s office investigates, including embezzlements and fraud cases.

“So, I know how it works, inside and out,” Bain said.

Auditor Campaign

It is widely believed that two-term incumbent State Auditor Shad White (R) will run for governor in 2027, leaving the Auditor’s seat open. White was initially appointed to the position by former Governor Bryant in 2018. An open statewide seat is likely to draw multiple candidates to the race in both parties.

Bain begins the campaign with $240,000 cash on hand, per the end of year finance filing with the Secretary of State’s office. It is a strong initial position for a candidate who has never run for statewide office with limited name recognition.

For comparison, State Senator Daniel Sparks (R) is another name being mentioned for a possible run for State Auditor. The senator showed a $101,000 cash on hand balance to close 2025.

Other possible candidates for State Auditor include Adams County Supervisor Kevin Wilson, who recently ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District, and Phil Buffington, a partner in the Banking & Financial Services Practice with Balch & Bingham.

Bain, also a former member of the state Ethics Commission, realizes that a likely large pool of candidates running for governor as well as for a number of open statewide seats will result in a strain on donors. But he says, “We’re going to work hard and pray hard and get what we can.”

One thing Bain said that separates him from other candidates who may run for State Auditor is that he has quietly been making connections for almost 18 months.

“I’ve met a whole lot of people through this process. Also being a former lawmaker, I’ve made a lot of connections, a lot of relationships,” Bain said. “I like where we’re at in fundraising right now. I’m confident that we can do some more. We’re actively doing that as we speak.”

He believes being from north Mississippi will be an advantage for him as the area has flipped in recent years.

“For so long that area has been a Democrat stronghold, and now it is one of the reddest places in the state,” Bain noted. “So I think that you’re now going to see a large turnout in Republican politics now that everybody is solidly Republican in the area.”

Bryant Endorsement

In a video endorsement, former Governor Bryant, also a former State Auditor, called Bain “a proven conservative candidate.”

“I say ‘proven conservative’ because Nick’s legislative record proves he’s the real deal—a true conservative who shares our Mississippi values,” Bryant said. “I know it’s one of the most important offices in our state because I served as Auditor for 11 years.”

Phil Bryant

Bryant went on to say that Bain co-authored the law that overturned Roe v. Wade and “led the fight to prohibit transgender surgeries on minors.” Bain, the former governor added, also drafted the law authorizing Department of Human Services investigators to enforce state laws against embezzlement of taxpayer funds.

“He understands the importance of holding public officials accountable and protecting our tax dollars,” Bryant said. “This is why he has my complete and total endorsement.”

Bain’s Vision for the Auditor’s Office

Bain said he is intimately aware of how the State Auditor’s office works, having handled legislation in coordination with the office as the House Judiciary B chairman.

“It is kind of a natural fit for me,” Bain said. “But I also want to see some things done a little bit differently.”

He wants to get back to concentrating on helping ensure local governments run in an efficient manner, giving them the tools that they need to be successful.

“I want to give them an ear to talk to and to say, ‘Hey, look, we’re going to cut waste out on the back end, but we’re also going to do it on the front end,’” Bain said. “By letting those guys talk to us and understand that we’re here to help, so to speak.”

He wants more “boots on the ground,” making the Auditor’s staff more accessible to local governments with questions.

“We’re going to get back to auditing and working with your school boards, your school districts, your counties and cities a priority so that the public and local officials can depend on them,” Bain said, adding that having up-to-date audits are key in local governments when applying for grants and other state and federal funding.

He said there is a perception that audits or investigations often “drag on a little bit,” but his goal is to reduce the turnaround time for the benefit of both the public and the entities involved.

Working with the Legislature

There has been some growing angst between the State Auditor’s office and lawmakers in recent years as the office has taken to reporting on hot button political issues and challenging legislative spending.

Bain said he believes his time in the Legislature will help him in terms of working with lawmakers since he knows the process and the players.

“I’ve done it. I know what they do,” Bain said. “As Auditor, my mindset becomes a little bit more narrow because I would be concentrating on the Auditor’s office instead of general legislation.”

Lawmakers have people and interests pulling at them from all sides, Bain explained, so knowing how the “sausage is made” is important.

Nick Bain (from Bain’s Facebook)

“It’s an experience of knowing that legislators are pulled in a whole lot of different ways. And I’m there not to make their job harder, but to tell them what we need, to advocate for it, and to tell them why we need it and to work with them to accomplish those goals,” he added.

Bain said he was known for working with all lawmakers while he served in the House, not just those in his own party.

“So I understand the need to work with everyone. I worked well with my colleagues in the House and I think they respected me,” he said. “I never lost a bill as a chairman, and that in large part can’t really be done without some help from all members.”

The biggest thing, Bain said, is when you are a statewide official, you are elected to represent everyone, “and we’re all Mississippians and that’s always been my creed, is making Mississippi the best that we can do. We have to do that together.”

The Bain Family (from Bain’s Facebook)

Support of Family

Bain enters the statewide race with the support of his wife and children who he said have been with him through his public service for 20 years.

He said his family is “geared up” and excited for the race ahead over the next year.

Bain is married to his high school sweetheart. The two have three children, a daughter and two sons.