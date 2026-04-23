Where Vicksburg slows down: A table at Key City Brewery & Eatery

Warm wood. Low conversation. The easy clink of glasses somewhere across the room. It’s a restaurant, yes—but it feels more like a place people settle into.

Have you ever planned a simple weekend getaway—and then found yourself still thinking about one meal long after you’ve come home?

That’s what happened to us in Vicksburg.

We went for the history, the river views, and the kind of long weekend Mississippi does so well. But somewhere between the brick-lined streets and the slow bend of the Mississippi River, we ended up at a place that felt just as much a part of the city as anything we’d planned to see: Key City Brewery & Eatery.

It sits right in the heart of downtown, where the buildings still carry their age and the sidewalks seem to slow you down, whether you mean to or not. When you walk in, you feel it right away. Warm wood. Low conversation. The easy clink of glasses somewhere across the room.

It’s a restaurant, yes—but it feels more like a place people settle into.

And that starts with the people behind it.

Executive Chef Blake Parmegiani grew up in restaurants—the kind of upbringing where you’re cutting vegetables and washing dishes before you really know what you’re doing, just that you’re supposed to be helping. He stepped away for a while, like a lot of people do, thinking maybe he’d try something different.

But he didn’t stay gone.

(Photo from Key City Brewery & Eatery)

After spending time in Oxford kitchens like Snackbar and City Grocery, where he learned a different pace and precision, he returned home to Vicksburg. The chance: build something from the ground up. Not just a menu. A place.

At the same time, Head Brewer Zack Erickson was coming at it from a completely different direction. His path ran through European brewing traditions and California’s craft beer scene before landing in Mississippi, with the idea that something thoughtful and well-made could thrive right here in a historic downtown setting.

And somehow, those two paths met in the same place.

Key City opened in 2018, pouring its first beers from a small system you could see right there from the floor. People noticed pretty quickly. It grew—more space, more production—but it never lost that original feel.

It still feels like somewhere people want to be.

Whether you drink or not, you can’t miss what’s happening behind the bar. The taps rotate with house-brewed beers, and there’s a steady curiosity—people lean in, ask questions, and try something new. It adds to the room without taking over.

(Photo from Key City Brewery & Eatery)

We settled in. Told ourselves we’d just grab dinner and head out.

That didn’t happen.

We began with sweet corn fritters—edges crackling gold, centers plush with gentle, sunlit sweetness, and hugged by grits – yes, grits. They arrived steaming, whispering for patience, but we broke them apart anyway. The kind of appetizer you vow to share, then lose count of every tender bite.

Then came the squash and mushroom pizza—and we still talk about it.

The crust had a smoky char, singing of wood and fire. The squash was savory, while the mushrooms brooded with earthy depth, and each piece married flavors with effortless yet intentional ease.

We kept saying, “This is so good,” in between bites, which is usually the sign that nobody’s trying very hard to be descriptive anymore.

Because it would be easy for a place known for its beer to let the food come second.

That’s not the case here.

Around us, tables turned and filled again. A group at the bar compared what they ordered. Someone laughed—loud enough to carry, but not enough to interrupt. A couple near the window stayed long after their plates were cleared.

(Photo from Key City Brewery & Eatery)

It wasn’t loud—but it wasn’t quiet either.

It just felt full in the way good places do.

That’s the difference at Key City. It isn’t just about what you order. The whole place moves a certain way. Live music fills the weekends. People drift in and out. Conversations stretch longer than expected. It keeps its own rhythm—and never tries to control yours.

Which, honestly, feels a lot like Vicksburg.

We stayed longer than we planned, and somewhere in the middle of it, Key City stopped being just dinner and became part of the weekend itself.

The kind of place you think to mention later without even realizing it.

When people ask where to eat in Vicksburg, there are plenty of answers. But Key City is always a top suggestion.

In a city known as the Key to the South, it’s fitting that one of its most memorable tables is at Key City Brewery & Eatery.

And if you find yourself there—go hungry, stay awhile, and don’t rush it.

Some places are meant to be experienced slowly.

This is one of them.

Because after you leave Vicksburg—beyond the river, the storied streets, the soft blur of a weekend—Key City offers a table with nuanced flavors, easy vibes, and a delicious dining experience.