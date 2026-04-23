Players to watch, including familiar names and new faces, around the SEC following spring

Kam Franklin from Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins makes the list of Southeastern Conference standouts who could end up being future NFL draft picks.

The Southeastern Conference showcases standouts and stars every year. Some are known commodities while others are on the verge of becoming household names.

Here’s a look at some non-quarterbacks who garnered attention during spring practice and could end up being NFL draft picks:

Alabama LT Jackson Lloyd

Lloyd secured the starting job without much hesitation from coaches or competition from teammates in spring practice. The 6-foot-7, 317-pound Californian learned from All-American Kadyn Proctor last year and is already making strides under new O-line coach Adrian Klemm. They are two of the key pieces in Alabama’s push to improve a run game that ranked next to last in the SEC in 2025.

Arkansas DE Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Rhodes notched 44 tackles as a junior last season, including a team-leading 15 ½ for a loss and eight sacks, and then chose to stay in school for another year. New coach Ryan Silverfield recruited Rhodes to Memphis in 2022, setting the foundation for a relationship that mattered three years later. Now the 6-foot-6, 277-pound defensive end is poised to give the Razorbacks a key building block on defense.

Auburn WR DeShawn Spencer

The true freshman already is making a strong case for playing time. He had nine catches for 93 yards in the team’s spring game, flashing a quick first step and precise route-running ability. Although new coach Alex Golesh brought four receivers with him from South Florida, including Chas Nimrod and Keshaun Singleton, Spencer could end up in the mix this fall.

Florida DE Emmanuel Oyebadejo

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Manchester, England, native transferred from Jacksonville State and was one of the standouts of spring football. With an NFL body and NFL moves, he could be a force as a fifth-year senior.

Georgia RB Nate Frazier

Frazier is looking to solidify his status as a first-round talent. The 5-foot-10 junior led the team with 1,063 all-purpose yards last season, including 947 rushing and seven total touchdowns. He was the lead back in a one-two punch with Chauncey Bowens.

Kentucky RB CJ Baxter

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back joins new coach Will Stein after three seasons at Texas. The Florida native finished with 659 yards rushing and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2023, averaging 4.8 yards a carry and showing the potential to be the Longhorns’ next great back, but he was banged up the last two years.

LSU CB DJ Pickett

With Mansoor Delane heading to the NFL, the Tigers will look for DJ Pickett to emerge as the next great corner at “DBU.” Pickett and PJ Woodland together could give new coach Lane Kiffin the league’s top secondary.

Mississippi State OT Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins

Shumpert-Perkins already locked up a starting offensive tackle spot, coach Jeff Lebby said. The fourth-year junior played only one season of varsity football in high school and had no Division I offers before landing at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2023. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder played just 12 snaps in Starkville last year.

Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy

Hardy could have chased big money in the portal but elected to stay and follow up an All-SEC season in which he ran for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hardy knows the portal process well having begun his career at Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season.

Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna

Oklahoma’s top playmaker returns and combines with quarterback John Mateer to give the Sooners a dynamic duo. He caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior last year and showed his speed again in the spring game with a 50-yard reception that would have gone for 76 yards had he not stepped out of bounds.

Ole Miss DE Kam Franklin

Franklin stayed in Oxford despite the coaching change and gives former defensive coordinator Pete Golding a building block on that side of the ball. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound edge rusher had 69 tackles last season, including nine behind the line of scrimmage.

South Carolina DE Dylan Stewart

Stewart didn’t take a snap during spring practice while returning from a back injury that limited him down the stretch last season. But there’s little doubt he’s a key piece for the Gamecocks, a guy with game-wrecking ability. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Washington, D.C., native had 33 tackles, including 12 behind the line of scrimmage, as a sophomore last season.

Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Knoxville native returns after leading the Volunteers with 1,076 yards rushing. His 16 rushing touchdowns tied for second-most in the SEC in 2025.

Texas WR Cam Coleman

The 6-foot-3 Auburn transfer is expected to be Arch Manning’s No. 1 playmaker this fall. Coleman caught 56 passes for 708 yards and five TDs last season despite playing for the league’s 15th-ranked offense. Now he teams with Ryan Wingo to potentially give the Longhorns the league’s best receiver tandem.

Texas A&M LB Daymion Sanford

Sanford left the spring game on a cart and with his lower left leg and foot in an air cast, a potentially devastating injury for the Aggies. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was coming off his best season, finishing with 57 tackles, including 9 ½ behind the line of scrimmage, two forced fumbles and an interception. Coach Mike Elko has provided no timetable on Sanford’s return.

Vanderbilt CB Martel Hight

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior from Rome, Georgia, is back to anchor the secondary after leading the Commodores with four interceptions last season. That tied for most in the SEC as well. He also dabbles at receiver, with seven catches for 64 yards in 2025.

AP Sports Writers Cliff Brunt, Maura Carey, Dave Skretta, Jim Vertuno and Teresa Walker contributed.