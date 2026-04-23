Moderate to exceptional drought conditions seen throughout Mississippi

The U.S. Drought Monitor’s April 21 map shows nearly half of the state is currently at an extreme drought level, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said Thursday.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that 21 Mississippi counties had been designated as primary natural disaster areas due to recent drought conditions. Another 24 counties were listed among contiguous counties impacted by the disaster.

Now, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s map released on Thursday, the situation has worsened within the state and across the nation.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson issued a statement encouraging farmers to check in with their local federal Farm Service Agency (FSA) office.

“This is a serious national dry weather event we are currently facing,” said Commissioner Gipson. “And it’s hitting our farmers and producers at a critical time – during the early stages of our growing season here in Mississippi and across the Southeast.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor says common row crops and commodities produced in Mississippi, such as rice, soybeans, cotton, corn and cattle, are being directly affected by moderate to exceptional drought conditions throughout the entire state.

“For example, approximately 86% of our rice production, 98% of cotton production and 63% of cattle production are within areas experiencing drought nationwide,” Gipson shared. “Specifically in Mississippi, the April 21 map shows nearly half of the state is currently at an extreme drought level.”

The commissioner said the current situation also highlights the critical importance of Mississippi’s abundant water resources and the availability of irrigation in many areas in the Delta.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our farmers and thank them for their ongoing efforts to grow our food and fiber across the state,” Gipson said.

You can review the status of the nationwide drought and report local drought conditions here.