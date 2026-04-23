Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Moderate to exceptional drought...

Moderate to exceptional drought conditions seen throughout Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - April 23, 2026

(Phot0 from Shutterstock)

  • The U.S. Drought Monitor’s April 21 map shows nearly half of the state is currently at an extreme drought level, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said Thursday.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that 21 Mississippi counties had been designated as primary natural disaster areas due to recent drought conditions. Another 24 counties were listed among contiguous counties impacted by the disaster.

READ MORE: USDA says 45 Mississippi counties have been affected by drought

Now, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s map released on Thursday, the situation has worsened within the state and across the nation.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson issued a statement encouraging farmers to check in with their local federal Farm Service Agency (FSA) office.

“This is a serious national dry weather event we are currently facing,” said Commissioner Gipson. “And it’s hitting our farmers and producers at a critical time – during the early stages of our growing season here in Mississippi and across the Southeast.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor says common row crops and commodities produced in Mississippi, such as rice, soybeans, cotton, corn and cattle, are being directly affected by moderate to exceptional drought conditions throughout the entire state.

“For example, approximately 86% of our rice production, 98% of cotton production and 63% of cattle production are within areas experiencing drought nationwide,” Gipson shared. “Specifically in Mississippi, the April 21 map shows nearly half of the state is currently at an extreme drought level.”

The commissioner said the current situation also highlights the critical importance of Mississippi’s abundant water resources and the availability of irrigation in many areas in the Delta.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our farmers and thank them for their ongoing efforts to grow our food and fiber across the state,” Gipson said.

You can review the status of the nationwide drought and report local drought conditions here.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
April 22, 2026

Senator Wicker rebukes Administration over NATO, European allies comments
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
April 21, 2026

Mississippi congressional incumbents extend their money lead over midterm challengers
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
April 20, 2026

USDA says 45 Mississippi counties have been affected by drought
Previous Story
Education  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
April 23, 2026

Mississippi moves up in national rankings for state-funded Pre-K enrollment