Mississippi moves up in national rankings for state-funded Pre-K enrollment

An additional 931 children were enrolled in Pre-K programs across Mississippi during the 2024-25 school year, bringing the total to 8,076. The Magnolia State now ranks 29th in the nation.

Enrollment within Mississippi’s state-funded 4-year-old Pre-K programs increased during the 2024-25 school year, moving the state’s national ranking in that area up two spots, from 31st to 29th.

The state’s achievements were outlined in a report issued by the National Institute for Early Education Research, which indicated that Mississippi was one of just six states to meet all 10 of the report’s “research-based quality benchmarks for preschool quality.”

An additional 931 children in that age group were enrolled in state-funded programs for the 2024-2025 school year, bringing the total to 8,076 children in Mississippi. State spending in the programs reached $39 million during that school year, or about $4,832 per student.

“It’s good that our children are getting to school as early as possible to start the learning process,” State Rep. Rob Roberson (R) told Magnolia Tribune. “It would be even better if we moved up in the top 10, but it shows progression and I’m very proud of our state for moving forward.”

The report shows that Mississippi now provides Pre-K education services to about 23% of the state’s 4-year-olds. The neighboring states of Alabama (40%), Arkansas (33%) and Louisiana (35%) were also recognized for serving their 4-year-old populations through similar programs.

“Mississippi continues to see rewarding outcomes for ongoing investments in providing quality education for the state’s youngest children,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Lance Evans. “Expanding children’s access to quality preschool programs supports long-term academic success.”

Nationwide, 44 states and the District of Columbia offer a program for the younger populations, with a majority focusing on 4-year-olds. Mississippi, like most states, currently does not have a state-funded Pre-K program for 3-year-olds.

“Mississippi continues to expand access to preschool while maintaining top quality standards,” NIEER Director Steven Barnett said. “However, the majority of Mississippi’s 4-year-olds still do not have the opportunity to attend state-funded Pre-K programs and no 3-year-olds are served.”

The report states that only 9% of nation’s 3-year-olds were enrolled in state-funded Pre-K programs in the 2024-25 school year, while 37% of 4-year-olds across the United States are enrolled.

The area of the nation with the highest enrollment in the programs that year were the District of Columbia at 94%, followed by Vermont (72%) and Colorado (70%).