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Mississippi companies invited to participate in 2026 Southeastern U.S.–Canadian Provinces Conference

By: Frank Corder - April 23, 2026

(Photo from Southeast United States-Canadian Provinces Conference website)

  • According to the Mississippi Development Authority, Canada is Mississippi’s third-largest trading partner, with exports totaling nearly $1.8 billion in 2025.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Thursday that the agency is inviting Mississippi companies to join a state delegation led by MDA Executive Director Bill Cork at the 2026 Southeastern U.S.–Canadian Provinces Conference in June.

According to the MDA, Canada is Mississippi’s third-largest trading partner, with exports totaling nearly $1.8 billion in 2025.

“Mississippi companies compete best when they are prepared, connected and positioned to act, and the SEUS-CP Conference creates opportunities to build on one of our state’s top trade partnerships,” said Cork in a statement. “Delegation members can engage directly with key decision-makers to strengthen relationships and grow their presence in global supply chains, particularly in the life sciences, energy and mobility sectors.”

The conference is scheduled for June 21 to June 23, in Greenville, South Carolina.

The benefit of participating in the conference with MDA is that Mississippi companies will gain direct access to key decision-makers, qualified partners and potential customers from across Canada and the Southeast, while identifying new opportunities to expand sales and market reach.

MDA noted that more than 10% of the state’s 2025 exports were shipped to Canada, supporting nearly 4,000 jobs across Mississippi. Cork said the volume and relationship reinforces the importance of strengthening trade relationships through the SEUS-CP Conference.

The SEUS-CP Alliance is a strategic partnership that promotes trade and investment opportunities between its member states and provinces. In addition to Mississippi, member states include Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Canadian member provinces include New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Québec.

The registration fee for the SEUS-CP Conference is $350 per person. The fee includes meals, networking receptions, panel discussions and scheduled one-on-one B2B meetings.

To register, click here. For more information, contact MDA Senior International Trade Manager Aggie Sikora at (601) 672-7562.

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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