He Didn’t Even Hesitate: Mississippi’s Jake Mangum, America’s pastime, and the culture that still unites us

America is not lost. She is still right there, in the stands, wearing a jersey with her favorite Pirates’ name on the back. She is still right there in an outfielder from Mississippi who never forgot how to care for the people right in front of him.

Just recently, I wrote about what happened when America prayed and held its breath together for the first time in what felt like decades—four astronauts hurtling home from the far side of the moon and the daring rescue of our downed pilots behind enemy lines in Iran.

I argued that these moments —honoring God, doing hard things like no other nation, and living up to our unique values of “leave no man behind”— are moments that remind us who we still are underneath all the noise, bitterness, and exhaustion of the past divisive decade. The cultural moments which have always brought us together as a nation—no matter black nor white, Democrat nor Republican. Moments we desperately now need as a nation to bring us back together.

But I didn’t expect another one this soon.

On Sunday afternoon at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Mississippi State baseball star and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jake Mangum threw a baseball into the left-field stands between innings. He wasn’t obligated to. He wasn’t performing for a camera. He just noticed a little girl in the second tier pointing to his name on the back of her white jersey—the kind of thing a new player in a new city might miss. Mississippian Jake Mangum didn’t miss it. He did not hesitate.

He pointed right at her and threw the ball her way. Her brother—maybe upper elementary school age, glove already on—made the catch. And then, without a second’s hesitation, without anyone telling him to, without anyone watching him closely enough to judge what he did next, that little boy turned and gave the ball to his sister.

And she wrapped her arms around him in a moment of pure joy and thankfulness. Their dad pumped his fists in the background.

MLB posted the clip. The comments came pouring in:

“She hugged him like he was her hero.”

“That little handoff just melted the whole stadium.”

“Everyone’s watching the catch, nobody’s noticing the kid didn’t even hesitate before giving it away. That instinct? You can’t coach that.”

No. You cannot. That’s the point.

When non-traditional sports outlets—not just the sports press, but culture and commentary outlets like the Daily Wire and Babylon Bee—ran this story, something was being recognized that goes well beyond baseball. This wasn’t covered just because of a catch. It was covered because people are hungry for this cultural moment together. They are hungry for proof that we are still who we thought we were.

Jake Mangum is from Jackson Prep, Mississippi State, and Pearl, Mississippi—and he has never forgotten it. Nor what was instilled in him in this special state and from his dear family.

When he saw a little girl pointing to his name in that stadium, he didn’t see a photo opportunity. He saw someone who mattered. That instinct? You can’t coach that either.

That is Mississippi. That is America. And on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh, it was all of us.

And Mangum described it the only way a man raised with these American values could: That’s what it’s all about. It is. It always has been.

We have been told for more than a decade that this country is too broken to come back. That the values are gone. That the culture is lost. That the kindness, the courage, and simple human decency that once defined us are all relics — something we romanticize but cannot recover.

I don’t believe that. I have never believed that.

I believe we are still America, in the astronauts who pray before they ride rockets and look back at creation with wonder. In our soldiers who never left our pilots behind in Iran. In the fathers who raise sons who don’t even hesitate to give when someone else needs. In the Southern ball player who gives a little girl and boy in Pittsburgh core memories of pure kindness.

The voices that hate this country got very loud for a very long time. But they were never louder than who we are as a nation.

America is not lost. She is still right there, in the stands, wearing a jersey with her favorite Pirates’ name on the back. She is still right there in an outfielder from Mississippi who never forgot how to care for the people right in front of him. Our nation is still here. She never left. She just needed to be reminded who she is.

And Jake Mangum, Mississippi could not be more proud of you.