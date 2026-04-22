Federal indictment against The Southern Poverty Law Center hits close to home

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).

The Southern Poverty Law Center plays an active role in Mississippi politics. Now, the Department of Justice alleges the left-wing group actually funded racial extremism to raise money from donors.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has an endowment of over $700 million. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice charged the group with fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering. Prosecutors allege that between 2014 and 2023, the organization funneled millions of dollars to individuals inside extremist groups, while telling donors it was fighting those same groups.

According to prosecutors, individuals tied to groups like the Ku Klux Klan, National Alliance, Aryan Nations, and the National Socialist Movement received millions from SPLC over a period of years.

Prosecutors allege recipients of SPLC lucre were not merely informants or passive observers, but were themselves actively involved in extremist activity while receiving the money.

One of the individuals referenced in the indictment allegedly helped to plan the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. That rally brought together white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and other extremist groups. It ended in violence and the death of a counter-protester.

According to the indictment, the organizer received roughly $270,000 from SPLC.

Laundering Money to Pay Extremists

How the money moved is also central to the case.

The indictment alleges SPLC created fictitious entities with names like “Center Investigative Agency,” “Fox Photography,” and “Rare Books Warehouse” to open separate bank accounts and move funds. Prosecutors say these entities were not registered and had no real business operations.

According to the filing, money was routed through these accounts and then distributed through prepaid cards and electronic transfers with vague descriptors. The government’s claim is that the structure was designed to conceal what was happening from donors and financial institutions.

The SPLC denies wrongdoing. Its leadership says the use of informants dates back decades and was intended to gather intelligence and prevent violence. One defense of the program framed it this way: the information gathered “saved lives.”

That defense creates a sharp contrast when placed alongside the Charlottesville allegations.

In the days leading up to that rally, the SPLC publicly described it as a major gathering of extremists and warned of the groups involved. After the violence, the organization continued to frame Charlottesville as evidence of the dangers posed by white supremacist movements.

On one hand, the SPLC positioned itself publicly as exposing and warning about events like Charlottesville. On the other, prosecutors allege it was financially supporting at least one individual involved in organizing that same event.

Southern Poverty Law Center’s Reach into the Mississippi

For Mississippians, this is not just a national story. SPLC maintains a meaningful footprint here.

In recent years, it pledged $330,000 in grant money to “The Parents Campaign,” an Orwellian-named group that fights against giving parents school choice.

SPLC is connected to major litigation against the state, including redistricting battles. Embattled Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens got his start running SPLC in Mississippi. He eventually faced allegations of sexual harassment and departed the organization amid his campaign for District Attorney.

More recently, SPLC staff have shown up as cited “experts” amid a campaign to do away with frequent income eligibility checks used to determine SNAP benefits in the state.

Then there is its role in labeling “hate groups.”

Organizations with Mississippi ties, including the American Family Association, have been designated by the SPLC. More recently, groups like Moms for Liberty have also been included in its classifications.

The organization has faced criticism for its “Hate Watch.”

In 2017, Politico noted concerns that the SPLC was “becoming more of a partisan progressive hit operation than a civil rights watchdog.” Shikha Dalmia argued the group was “too busy enforcing liberal orthodoxy.” Kimberley Strassel of The Wall Street Journal called it a “far-left activist group” that “exists to smear conservatives.”

Even internally, the mission has been described in stark terms. Former Intelligence Report editor Mark Potok once said the goal was to “destroy these groups.”

The organization has also faced internal turmoil and questions.

In 2019, co-founder and chief trial counsel Morris Dees was fired amid allegations of sexual harassment, sexism and racial discrimination.

The Implications

If prosecutors are right, the implications are serious. Donors may have been misled. Public narratives may have been shaped by an organization engaged in highly questionable conduct it did not disclose.

And if the case is meritorious, it raises an obvious question: if the SPLC is willing to be dishonest with its own supporters — to fund the very thing it says it exists to fight — what is it willing to do in furtherance of its political positions in a state like Mississippi?

When an organization that defines extremism is accused of funding it, trust becomes the central issue.