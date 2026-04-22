Corderill investing $100 million at Meridian data center campus

“This project reinforces our role in powering the digital systems that are shaping our future,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Wednesday that Corderill LLC will be a tenant at Compass Datacenters campus in Meridian and is making a corporate investment of at least $100 million in data center equipment.

The move will reportedly create at least 20 direct jobs.

Governor Tate Reeves said Corderill’s investment is another win for the citizens of Lauderdale County.

“By building the foundation modern companies require, we are attracting projects that create good‑paying jobs and long‑term opportunities for families in our state,” Reeves said. “This project reinforces our role in powering the digital systems that are shaping our future, and I am excited to welcome Corderill as the latest partner to Mississippi’s growing tech community.”

MDA noted that Compass Datacenters announced plans in January 2025 to develop a hyperscale data center campus in Lauderdale County, an overall investment of $10 billion, including tenants’ information technology equipment.

MDA executive director Bill Cork said companies looking for a location to build or expand will find that Mississippi executes at a higher level.

“Corderill’s investment at the Compass Datacenters campus in Meridian is a perfect example,” Cork said. “The infrastructure was already in place, so Corderill was able to move forward quickly and with confidence because Mississippi prepares for success. Our forward-thinking approach enables companies to stay on track, generate revenue faster and create excellent jobs for the people of our state.”

MDA noted that the agency has approved Corderill for its Data Center Incentive based on the company’s expectation to fill the new jobs requirement. The city of Meridian and Lauderdale County also are assisting with the project.