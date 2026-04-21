State leaders cut ribbon on new Public Safety headquarters

Ribbon cutting of the new Mississippi Department of Public Safety Headquarters, April 21, 2026 (Photo from Sean Tindell Facebook)

For the first time in the department’s nearly nine-decade history, all major divisions are now in a single building.

State leaders gathered Tuesday in Pearl to unveil the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s new 146,0000 square foot headquarters.

For the first time in the department’s nearly nine-decade history, all major divisions are now in a single building.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) said the building represents an “investment in the people who help keep our state safe.” He said the new investment also shows that Mississippi “backs the blue,” noting for Mississippians it is not merely a slogan, but a deep commitment.

“It’s a promise that we will stand with law enforcement just as you stand for us,” the governor said.

The Pearl headquarters will house the newly consolidated units of DPS, Highway Patrol, Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Narcotics, and Office of Homeland Security.

DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell said the new facility will help public safety by improving efficiency and coordination, calling it a new chapter for the agency and the future of public safety in Mississippi.

“For the first time in agency history, this building brings all of our divisions under one roof,” Tindell said. “A major milestone that strengthens coordination, improves efficiency, and enhances how we serve and protect communities across our state.”

It will serve as the nerve center for the department’s operations, as DPS modernizes it systems and upgrades technology. A central location will be vital in the state’s efforts to combat crime, drug trafficking, and emergency responses, state officials explained.

“This is a great building,” Tindell said, “But the greatest asset that we have in this state is our state employees, especially our first responders on the front lines.”

Ribbon cutting of the new Mississippi Department of Public Safety Headquarters, April 21, 2026 (Photo from Sean Tindell Facebook)

Many of Mississippi’s statewide and legislative elected officials were on hand to help cut the ribbon to officially open the building. In addition to Reeves, also attending the event were Speaker of the House Jason White (R), Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R), President Pro Temp of the Senate Dean Kirby (R), Senator Don Hartness (R), Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson (R), and State Rep. Shanda Yates (I).

The new DPS headquarters is named after Col. David Huggins to recognize his service to law enforcement. He was a DPS Commissioner from 2000 to 2004 and earlier served as a Colonel with the Mississippi Highway Patrol from 1988 to 1992.

“His leadership helped shape this agency, and his impact continues to guide our work today,” the department noted Tuesday.

Commissioner Tindell said the department’s facility is now at a prime location on Woodrow Wilson Blvd. in Jackson as was decided by legislators.

“That’s obviously a very premier corner in the state of Mississippi,” he said.

The $70 million building was designed by Eley Guild Hardy Architects of Jackson and construction was done by AnderCorp.