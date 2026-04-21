Newly formed Division of Autism is working to gather available resources, identify gaps

An upcoming Autism Resource Fair will kick off the effort to connect Mississippians with services. The fair is slated for April 28 at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.

A new division established under the Mississippi Department of Mental Health last year is working to connect residents with autism resources while identifying deficiencies.

Created as part of the passage of HB 807 during the 2025 legislative session, the Division of Autism is tasked with compiling all of the state’s available services geared to assisting those with autism and connecting them with those who may benefit.

“The goal is to try to connect people with any and all services that Mississippi has for someone with autism,” Shavonne Williams, Director of Autism Services, said.

Some of the services Williams hopes to connect Mississippians to include applied behavior analysis, rehabilitation, vocational, respite and educational.

“I’m even trying to get to the point where I can possibly get people who have the ability to serve someone with autism sensory issues that cut hair, give swim lessons. I mean, the whole nine yards is our ultimate goal,” Williams explained.

As part of the effort, the Division of Autism plans to hold an Autism Resource Fair next week. Williams is working to have representation from as many services as possible in attendance.

While there are a number of autism services currently offered in the state, especially in terms of making a diagnosis, there are areas of need even in that field.

“Where we fall short is the pediatric side of it, because there are not a lot of evaluators here in Mississippi that do pediatrics,” Williams explained. “There is a shortage on the adult aspect, too, but more so on the pediatric side.”

While schools are mandated to provide services to those with any disability, including autism, some districts face hurdles.

“There’s a shortage of resources, there’s a shortage of funding to help make sure they have everything that they need to help someone with autism,” Williams said.

Educator representation will be at the fair from the Canopy Children’s Solutions, Knox Academy, Healing Hands and USDR Specialty School.

Since the goal is to build a system that can connect people to services in hopes of meeting every need in the state, Williams is also looking at how other states provide autism support, such as through waivers and college support programs.

The Autism Resource Fair will be held on April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mississippi Trade Mart, Hall C.

For more information on the fair, to find autism support resources, or to become a resource, call Williams at (601) 359-1317 or visit here.