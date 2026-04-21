Natchez Festival of Music: Where the Mississippi River sings 

There’s something more to it than just music. It’s a true Mississippi experience.

Have you ever visited a place that instantly makes you slow down?

That place is Natchez.

And every year, for a few weeks, it sounds like something more.

The Natchez Festival of Music settles into the city as it belongs there — spilling into historic rooms, carrying through open doorways, drawing people in before anything ever officially begins. This season, Red, White & Blues: An All-American Celebration, returns April 25 through May 16, 2026, with performances held across multiple venues throughout Natchez.

Seven performances make up the season, most beginning around 7:00 p.m. and carrying into the evening, each one offering a different take on American music — opera, jazz, Broadway, and blues — while celebrating America 250 through sound, story, and stage.

It’s not loud about it. The city never is. But the minute you get there — coming up toward the bluff, catching that first glimpse of the river — you feel things slow down a little.

(Photo from Somewhere Down South)

Stay long enough, and you start to notice something else.

Natchez doesn’t just hold history. It carries sound.

You hear it before the performance ever starts—the low hum of people finding their seats, a door opening and closing somewhere behind you, the soft shuffle of a program in someone’s hands. Then it settles. Not all at once, just gradually.

That’s where this festival lives.

What I’ve always loved about it, though, is how it started.

Not with a big rollout or a long-range plan. Just a question.

In 1990, after a trip to the Santa Fe Opera Festival, Lani Riches turned to her husband and said, Why not Natchez?

That question made its way to then-Mayor David Armstrong, who gathered a group at Stanton Hall’s Carriage House. Dr. David Blackburn, an opera professor and conductor, stepped in to help shape what it could become.

And then things started lining up in a way that feels familiar if you’ve spent any time in Mississippi.

A conversation over dinner at Monmouth. The right people are already in town. Schedules that somehow worked.

It wasn’t forced – it simply came together.

(Photo from Visit Natchez)

By the end of that year, the festival wasn’t an idea anymore. It was something people could show up for.

And they did.

Over the years, it’s grown, but not in a way that lost what made it work. When Alcorn State University became a major partner, it opened the door wider—students, performances, opportunities for people who might not have walked into something like this otherwise. Later, connections with The University of Southern Mississippi, Opera Mississippi, and FestivalSouth expanded it even more.

Yet, it still feels unmistakably like Natchez.

And that matters.

Because you can tell when something belongs somewhere.

The lineup this season brings that to life in real ways. Audiences can expect evenings built around American standards and storytelling, alongside productions that lean into Broadway favorites and classic operatic moments. There are performances that highlight jazz and blues traditions rooted in the South, and others that showcase emerging voices alongside seasoned performers.

Some nights feel big and full, the kind that carry energy across the entire room. Others are quieter, where every note lands a little closer. That mix is part of what makes the festival work—and why people come back year after year.

All of it fits.

And then there’s where it happens.

You might be sitting in a room where the floors creak just slightly when people shift in their seats. Or under a chandelier that’s been there longer than anyone in the room. There’s a moment right before it begins — where people stop talking, sit back, and wait.

No one has to say anything.

And when it starts, it doesn’t feel far away.

It feels like it’s happening right there with you.

That’s the part you remember.

Not just what you heard, but how it felt to be there—the weight of the place, the closeness of it, the way everything else went quiet for a while.

We don’t get that very often anymore.

Everything now is fast, loud, and onto the next thing before you’ve had time to sit with it. This isn’t that.

This asks you to stay.

For more than three decades, the Natchez Festival of Music has given people a reason to do exactly that — to come back, to settle in, to listen a little closer.

And somehow, it keeps growing without losing its footing.

So when you go — and you really should — make the most of it.

Arrive early. Explore the city. Give yourself the space to settle in and truly experience the Natchez Festival of Music.

Because yes, the music is good.

But there’s something more to it than just music; it’s also a true Mississippi experience.